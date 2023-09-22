The affordable TCL 40 X 5G is now available in the US via Amazon

Your new Garmin Venu 3 Smartwatch is here!
Ever since US carriers have started to expand their 5G networks, phones that support blazing fast 5G speeds have become more and more common. Although they were pretty expensive at before the boom of 5G technology, you can now buy a 5G-enabled device for $150, sometimes even lower.

TCL’s new 40 X 5G smartphone is one of the cheapest 5G phones, and it’s now available in the United States. Although the phone is priced to sell for $200, TCL is now running a promo on Amazon, so customers can score a 24 percent discount if they go for the TCL 40 X 5G.

TCL 40 X 5G

6.56 inch HD+ display smartphone, 5000 mAh battery, 50MP main camera, Android 13, 4GB + 64GB RAM, U.S. version
$47 off (24%)
Buy at Amazon


It’s important to mention that the phone comes unlocked and is compatible with AT&T, Google Fi, T-Mobile, Verizon, Mint Mobile, Ultra Mobile, US Mobile and many other smaller US carriers. According to TCL, their phone will not work with Air Voice, Boost Mobile, Net 10, Tracfone, and Union Wireless.

Specs-wise, the TCL 40 X 5G is quite decent. The 5G-powered phone sports a large 6.56-inch HD+ display enhanced with NXTGVISION technology, which features 90Hz refresh rate.

On the inside, the affordable smartphone packs a 2.2GHz octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal memory (expandable up to 1TB via microSD).

Also, the TCL 40 X 5G features a triple camera system with a 50-megapixel main camera, 2-megapixel depth, and 2-megapixel macro lenses. There’s also a secondary 8-megapixel camera in the front and a massive 5,000 mAh battery under the hood.

While these are not the best specs, the fact that you can get the TCL 40 X 5G for just $150 makes it worth considering if you’re looking for a cheap 5G phone.
