TCL’s phones and tablets are ridiculously cheap during Amazon Prime Day

TCL 40 X 5G Unlocked phone, 6.56-inch HD+ display, 5000 mAh battery, 50MP camera, Android 13, 4GB + 64GB memory, U.S. version $60 off (30%) $139 99 $199 99 Buy at Amazon TCL 40 XL 2023 unlocked phone, 6GB + 256GB memory, 6.75-inch display, Android 13, 50MP camera, 5000 mAh battery, 4G LTE, US version $81 off (41%) $118 99 $199 99 Buy at Amazon TCL 30 SE unlocked phone 4+128GB memory, 6.52-inch display, 50MP camera, 5000mAh battery, US Version $28 off (20%) $111 99 $139 99 Buy at Amazon TCL 30 XL unlocked phone, 6.82-inch display, 5000mAh battery, Android 12, 50MP camera, 6/64GB memory, US version $80 off (40%) $119 99 $199 99 Buy at Amazon TCL 30 5G 5G unlocked smartphone, 4/128GB memory, 50MP camera, 5010mAh battery, 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, android 12, US version. $70 off (28%) $179 99 $249 99 Buy at Amazon TCL TAB 8 Wi-Fi Android tablet, 8-inch HD display, 3/32GB memory, 4080mAh battery, Android 11, (includes case) $53 off (41%) $76 99 $129 99 Buy at Amazon TCL TABMAX 10.4 Wi-Fi tablet, 10.4-inch FHD+ display, 6/256GB memory, 8000 mAh battery, Android 11 (includes protective case) $72 off (30%) $167 99 $239 99 Buy at Amazon



Along with the



It’s also important to mention that all these deals are exclusively available to Amazon Prime members, so if you’re not a subscriber, you won’t be able to take advantage of these huge discounts. Make sure that the phone you want to purchase works with your favorite carrier because some aren't compatible with Along with the TCL 40 X 5G and 40 XL, three other smartphones are worth mentioning: 30 SE, 30 XL, and 30 5G. Also, two Android tablets are part of the sale too: TCL TAB 8 (with and without case) and TABMAX 10.4 (with case).It’s also important to mention that all these deals are exclusively available to Amazon Prime members, so if you’re not a subscriber, you won’t be able to take advantage of these huge discounts. Make sure that the phone you want to purchase works with your favorite carrier because some aren't compatible with Verizon and/or other US carriers.

TCL might not be known for its premium products like Apple, Google or Samsung, but the company has a very large portfolio of phones and tablets that targets customers who are looking to get the most bang for their buck.By default, TCL’s phones and tablets are affordable, so every time they’re on sale, they’re more often than not ridiculously cheap. Until the end of October 11, TCL is running a mega sale on Amazon, so if you’re in the market for a very cheap phone or tablet, you might want to consider TCL’s devices.Some of the company’s most recent phones like the TCL 40 X 5G and 40 XL are among the products on sale for a very limited time. Since these phones come in different versions based on the amount of memory, you’ll find that some or cheaper than others.