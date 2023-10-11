TCL’s phones and tablets are ridiculously cheap during Amazon Prime Day
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
TCL might not be known for its premium products like Apple, Google or Samsung, but the company has a very large portfolio of phones and tablets that targets customers who are looking to get the most bang for their buck.
By default, TCL’s phones and tablets are affordable, so every time they’re on sale, they’re more often than not ridiculously cheap. Until the end of October 11, TCL is running a mega sale on Amazon, so if you’re in the market for a very cheap phone or tablet, you might want to consider TCL’s devices.
Along with the TCL 40 X 5G and 40 XL, three other smartphones are worth mentioning: 30 SE, 30 XL, and 30 5G. Also, two Android tablets are part of the sale too: TCL TAB 8 (with and without case) and TABMAX 10.4 (with case).
By default, TCL’s phones and tablets are affordable, so every time they’re on sale, they’re more often than not ridiculously cheap. Until the end of October 11, TCL is running a mega sale on Amazon, so if you’re in the market for a very cheap phone or tablet, you might want to consider TCL’s devices.
Some of the company’s most recent phones like the TCL 40 X 5G and 40 XL are among the products on sale for a very limited time. Since these phones come in different versions based on the amount of memory, you’ll find that some or cheaper than others.
Along with the TCL 40 X 5G and 40 XL, three other smartphones are worth mentioning: 30 SE, 30 XL, and 30 5G. Also, two Android tablets are part of the sale too: TCL TAB 8 (with and without case) and TABMAX 10.4 (with case).
It’s also important to mention that all these deals are exclusively available to Amazon Prime members, so if you’re not a subscriber, you won’t be able to take advantage of these huge discounts. Make sure that the phone you want to purchase works with your favorite carrier because some aren't compatible with Verizon and/or other US carriers.
Things that are NOT allowed: