This TCL mid-ranger with 5G and a gorgeous AMOLED screen is an excellent bargain right now
If you have less than 300 bucks to spend on a new Android handset, you're probably well aware of some of the compromises you're going to need to make. Not even the best budget phones out there are perfect (or else they wouldn't fall in the "budget" category), cutting corners in various departments to keep costs down.

What your buying decision ultimately comes down to, of course, is exactly what you are willing to compromise to be able to pay $200 or $250 for an unlocked smartphone in brand-new condition. If your answer is software support, then you probably can't do better than a TCL 20 Pro 5G right now.

TCL 20 Pro 5G

Unlocked, Verizon and T-Mobile 5G Support, AT&T 4G LTE Connectivity, 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED Display, 256GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Two Colors
$270 off (52%)
Buy at Amazon

This 6.67-inch Android mid-ranger used to cost a whopping $519.99 back in 2021, now going for 270 bucks less than that in a couple of color options and a single storage configuration capable of accommodating an extensive 256 gigs of data internally.

That's not something you typically find in the sub-$300 segment, and the same goes for that large "NXTVISION 2.0" display equipped with super-premium AMOLED technology, a nice resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, and a modern "dotch", aka teeny-tiny centered hole punch.

The undeniably beautiful screen is also curved around the edges, which some of you might dig and some not so much, while sporting razor-thin top and bottom bezels as well. Under the hood, the TCL 20 Pro is no pushover either, at least for its price, packing a reasonably powerful Snapdragon 750 processor, 6 gigs of RAM, and a 4,500mAh battery capable of charging at up to 18W speeds.

On paper, even the quad rear-facing camera system looks solid, combining one 48, one 16, and two 2MP sensors, and believe it or not, you can also expand the 256GB internal storage space with the use of a good old fashioned microSD card.

The unlocked TCL 20 Pro 5G can achieve 5G speeds on both Verizon and T-Mobile but not AT&T, where it's restricted to 4G LTE connectivity. That might be a bit of an inconvenience for a few potential buyers, although the key weakness remains TCL's sub-par software support.

If you can live with that, you should probably hurry and take advantage of Amazon's greatest deal ever on this phone, which is all out of stock at Best Buy and thus most likely headed for impending discontinuation.

