TCL introduces an amazingly cheap 5G phone for the U.S. market



Chinese device manufacturer TCL is looking to bring 5G to everyone, including those in the U.S. At Barcelona today, during the MWC 2023 event, TCL introduced the TCL 40 XE 5G, the TCL 40 X 5G, and the 4G TCL 40 XL . The TCL 40 XE 5G is the manufacturer's most affordable 5G phone to date sporting a 6.56-inch display with an HD+ resolution (720p), a teardrop notch, and a 90Hz refresh rate. On the back is a 13MP camera along with a pair of 2MP sensors.





Under the hood is the 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset powered by a 5000mAh battery. It comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. You can unlock the phone using a side-mounted fingerprint sensor or by using 2D face unlock thanks to the 8MP front-facing camera. The TCL40 XE 5G will be available in North America only starting this June from $169. That is quite an affordable price for a smartphone offering 5G connectivity.











The TCL 40 X 5G has a 6.56-inch HD+ (720p) NXTVISION display with the same MediaTek 700 5G chipset found in the TCL 40 XE 5G.. The handset comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage (with a 1TB capacity microSD slot). The phone also carries a 5000mAh battery and features a camera array that includes a 50MP sensor and a pair of 2MP sensors. The triple camera setup relies on AI to help users get the best shot.







The device also sports an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies and video chats. TCL's 40 X 5G will be available in North America only starting this coming June and will be priced at $199 and up.





For those not interested in having 5G connectivity, the TCL XL delivers 4G LTE data speeds and features a huge 6.75-inch FHD+ (720p) TCL NXTVISION panel. Running the show is a MediaTek Helio G37 octa-core processor and on the back is a 50MP AI triple camera setup. This phone will be available in North America only starting in May, priced at $149 and up.





TCL's MOVEAUDIO Neo is true wireless pair of earbuds with a carrying case for charging. The company says that the wearable works best with one of the three new TCL 40 series handsets that we discussed earlier in this article. It features dual-mic call noise cancellation (ENC) and active noise cancellation (ANC) to keep out ambient noises. The wearable is available now for $49.99 and up.







Also introduced today was the TCL Tab 11 tablet featuring an 11-inch 2K TCL NXTVISION display along with quad speakers. The tablet is svelte at 6.9mm thin and is available with LTE/Wi-Fi connectivity and Wi-Fi-only connectivity. The latter is priced at $179 and up while the former will cost $209 and up starting in May.

