This curvy TCL phone is on 'clearance' at a crazy low price with surprisingly solid specs





If you hurry, you can even get the curvy 10 Pro with 128GB internal storage space at a surprisingly similar price to that of a 32GB ION X variant. The only "problem" is you can't purchase the decidedly eye-catching oldie from any US carriers, although that may well be considered another strong point by folks who don't want to be restricted to a specific operator.

TCL 10 Pro Unlocked, Compatible with AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, 6.47-Inch FHD+ Curved AMOLED Display, Ember Gray Color $264 off (59%) $185 99 $449 99 Buy at BestBuy





The unlocked TCL 10 Pro model available in a single Ember Gray color at Best Buy is naturally made to work on T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon, currently fetching a lower-than-ever $185.99 with no strings attached whatsoever.





In addition to an undeniably stylish (albeit perhaps not very practical) design with smooth curves all around a large and incredibly high-quality 6.47-inch AMOLED display, this now ultra-affordable smartphone also has no less than four rear-facing cameras going for it, as well as a hefty 4,500mAh battery equipped with fast charging support, a 24MP selfie shooter, and even a microSD card slot to help you easily expand the already generous 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room.





Those are the kind of specifications you'd expect a $300+ device to offer, and of course, that was initially the case for the TCL 10 Pro. Best Buy lists this bad boy's "regular" price at $370, although we're fairly certain the retailer and arch-rival Walmart originally charged as much as 450 bucks back in 2020.





Either way, this is a truly unmissable "clearance" deal for cash-strapped fans of curvy screens... who can live with Android 11 in 2023. That's right, the phone's software support is... not great, with only one major OS update received since its commercial debut and a very slim chance of a second promotion happening... ever.