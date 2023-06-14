Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

The affordable TCL 40XL is now available in the US

TCL is bringing yet another affordable smartphone to the United States, the TCL 40XL. Priced to sell for less than $200, TCL’s new handset seems like a great alternative for those looking to buy a cheap, yet reliable smartphone.

Currently available from Amazon and TCL, the 40XL costs just $150 ($20 off). The 12 percent discount is only available for a limited time, so if you really want to grab one, you should hurry. It’s also important to mention that the TCL 40XL comes in two variants: 4/128GB and 6/256GB. The most expensive model sells for $200, but Amazon offers a $20 discount on this one as well.

TCL 40XL

Unlocked Cell Phone 4GB + 128GB, 6.75" 90Hz Display, Smartphone Android 13, 50MP AI Camera Mobile Phone, 5000 mAh, 4G LTE, U.S. Version, Dark Gray
$20 off (12%)
Buy at Amazon


More importantly, the TCL 40XL works with just about every major carrier in the US, including AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon. However, customers can also use it with Tracfone, Simple Mobile, Cricket, Ultra Mobile, H2O, Google Fi, Mint Mobile, MetroPCS, Ting, US Mobile, Visible, and many more.

Keep in mind that TCL’s smartphone will not work on Boost Mobile, Boost Infinite, Sprint, Pine Cellular, Union Wireless, Xfinity, Air Voice, and Assurance Wireless.

As far as the specs go, these are pretty decent for an under $200 device. First off, the phone sports a large 6.75-inch with HD+ resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. On the inside, the phone packs a 2.3GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G37 processor, coupled with 4/6GB RAM and 128/256GB storage.

The back side features a triple camera setup (50MP + 2MP + 2MP), while in the front there’s a secondary 8-megapixel camera for selfies. The phone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery and runs Android 13 right out of the box.

It's important to mention that the TCL 40 XL doesn’t support 5G nor NFC (Near Field Connectivity). Also, it comes with a one-year limited US manufacturer warranty in case you’re wondering.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless