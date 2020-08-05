The unlikely resurgence of the tablet market will continue in Q3 2020
These include "sufficient production capacities", "rush orders" deferred from the year's second quarter, and "re-stocking demand from channel operators", all of which strongly suggest COVID-19 is no longer a problem, at least as far as manufacturers and retailers are concerned.
In terms of what consumers might be seeking in these troubled times, you shouldn't be surprised to hear large models measuring at least 10 inches in screen diagonal are considerably outselling compact 7 and 8-inchers, although Amazon is tipped to single-handedly boost the latter segment during Q3 "thanks to seasonal effects."
In other words, the e-commerce giant's in-house Fire slates are likely to prove significantly more popular in the three months ending September than the April - June timeframe, which could be enough to lift the company ahead of Huawei on the worldwide vendor podium.
Naturally, Apple and Samsung are unlikely to have their gold and silver medal positions threatened, given the latter company is expected to release the high-end Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ in the very near future, while iPads remain pretty much impossible to beat.