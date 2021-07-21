T-Mobile derides AT&T and Verizon's 5G networks using... free ice cream

T-Mobile derides AT&T and Verizon's 5G networks using... free ice cream0
If you were in the right place at the right time, you could opt for an absolutely massive serving of four "Berry Fast 5G" scoops or settle for two "Basic Blue" scoops or an even humbler (and far from mouth-watering) single scoop of "Last-Place Licorice."
While these types of claims are obviously always hyperbolic and rarely easy to verify from truly independent and unbiased sources, it's also hard to argue with the points made by T-Mo at this exact moment in time.
That's because Ookla has recently released a comprehensive report leaving little room for doubt or interpretation as to the fastest overall US mobile operator and the best 5G network. Furthermore, Opensignal handed the "Un-carrier" four big 5G mobile experience awards in its latest gala, including the 5G download and upload speed trophies.
The latest in a long line of "if 5G were..." comparisons, this follows in the footsteps of similar "announcements" involving everything from snowpeople to ice sculptures, and weirdly enough, blankets, mocking the competition while trying (and occasionally, succeeding) to entertain its subscribers with (partially) true claims of network availability and speed dominance.