T-Mobile's road to redemption begins with killer Apple TV+ deal

T-Mobile's road to redemption begins with killer Apple TV+ deal0
Naturally, not everyone will be able to claim this hot new gift, but if you're on a Magenta, Magenta Max, Sprint Unlimited Plus, or Sprint Premium plan, you're covered. The same goes for eligible T-Mobile business customers, and perhaps most impressively, the Military and 55+ equivalents of the Magenta and the two aforementioned Sprint plans as well.
Normally available for $4.99 a month, your complimentary subscription can be claimed starting Wednesday, August 25, from your rate plan details after logging to the T-Mobile app or my.t-mobile.com or by visiting promotions.t-mobile.com, logging in, and entering the code "2021APPLETVP1."
While Apple TV+ hasn't managed to achieve similar levels of mainstream popularity as Disney+ (not to mention Netflix) since launching close to two years ago, those who are already subscribed to the platform can get the same exact offer as all-new users, with their Apple billing resuming after one year of interruption.
Obviously, both new and existing T-Mobile customers can score the deal, getting even more bang for their buck compared to the select Verizon and AT&T subscribers who are merely eligible for free access to Disney+ and HBO Max respectively.