T-Mobile's road to redemption begins with killer Apple TV+ deal





In this particular case, we don't expect Magenta's latest high-profile freebie to instantly erase the memory of quite possibly the worst data breach in the operator's history, but one whole year of gratis Apple TV+ access definitely sounds like a decent first step towards regaining the trust of at least some customers.





Naturally, not everyone will be able to claim this hot new gift, but if you're on a Magenta, Magenta Max, Sprint Unlimited Plus, or Sprint Premium plan, you're covered. The same goes for eligible T-Mobile business customers, and perhaps most impressively, the Military and 55+ equivalents of the Magenta and the two aforementioned Sprint plans as well.





Unlike T-Mo's Netflix freebies , which by the way don't seem to be going anywhere or changing in any meaningful way (at least for the time being), this Apple TV+ promotion is the same for everyone, covering 12 months of ad-free streaming for the entire family with no questions asked and no (other) strings attached.





Normally available for $4.99 a month, your complimentary subscription can be claimed starting Wednesday, August 25, from your rate plan details after logging to the T-Mobile app or my.t-mobile.com or by visiting promotions.t-mobile.com , logging in, and entering the code "2021APPLETVP1."





While Apple TV+ hasn't managed to achieve similar levels of mainstream popularity as Disney+ (not to mention Netflix) since launching close to two years ago, those who are already subscribed to the platform can get the same exact offer as all-new users, with their Apple billing resuming after one year of interruption.





Obviously, both new and existing T-Mobile customers can score the deal, getting even more bang for their buck compared to the select Verizon and AT&T subscribers who are merely eligible for free access to Disney+ and HBO Max respectively.





