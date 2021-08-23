Notifications
T-Mobile's road to redemption begins with killer Apple TV+ deal

Adrian Diaconescu
T-Mobile's road to redemption begins with killer Apple TV+ deal
T-Mobile is not in a great place from a public perception standpoint after failing to keep the personal information of more than 50 million (!!!) people secure, but if there's one thing the "Un-carrier" is good at, that's probably throwing free stuff left and right at new and existing customers to keep those subscriber numbers up.

In this particular case, we don't expect Magenta's latest high-profile freebie to instantly erase the memory of quite possibly the worst data breach in the operator's history, but one whole year of gratis Apple TV+ access definitely sounds like a decent first step towards regaining the trust of at least some customers.

Naturally, not everyone will be able to claim this hot new gift, but if you're on a Magenta, Magenta Max, Sprint Unlimited Plus, or Sprint Premium plan, you're covered. The same goes for eligible T-Mobile business customers, and perhaps most impressively, the Military and 55+ equivalents of the Magenta and the two aforementioned Sprint plans as well.

Unlike T-Mo's Netflix freebies, which by the way don't seem to be going anywhere or changing in any meaningful way (at least for the time being), this Apple TV+ promotion is the same for everyone, covering 12 months of ad-free streaming for the entire family with no questions asked and no (other) strings attached.

Normally available for $4.99 a month, your complimentary subscription can be claimed starting Wednesday, August 25, from your rate plan details after logging to the T-Mobile app or my.t-mobile.com or by visiting promotions.t-mobile.com, logging in, and entering the code "2021APPLETVP1."

While Apple TV+ hasn't managed to achieve similar levels of mainstream popularity as Disney+ (not to mention Netflix) since launching close to two years ago, those who are already subscribed to the platform can get the same exact offer as all-new users, with their Apple billing resuming after one year of interruption.

Obviously, both new and existing T-Mobile customers can score the deal, getting even more bang for their buck compared to the select Verizon and AT&T subscribers who are merely eligible for free access to Disney+ and HBO Max respectively.

