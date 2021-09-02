T-Mobile wants to make amends for compromising your data with killer '$0 Down for ALL' deal

T-Mobile wants to make amends for compromising your data with killer '$0 Down for ALL' deal1
Unofficially, we can't help but find the timing of Magenta's Apple TV+ freebie launch a tad "suspicious", and the same goes for a very interesting new deal expected to kick off tomorrow.
The terms and conditions leaked by the always reliable folks over at The T-Mo Report clearly stipulate that even SubPrime credit classes will be eligible for the aptly titled "$0 Down for ALL" promo, which must be refreshing to hear for customers often required to pay through the nose for what many others can get at no upfront charge.
The surprisingly unsuccessful but incredibly well-reviewed 5.4-inch powerhouse from last year headlines the relatively short list of smartphones included in the "$0 Down for ALL" program, being joined by 2019's iPhone 11 (with 64GB storage), the low-end Samsung Galaxy A12, and 2020's REVVL 5G mid-ranger.
The deal will apparently be available in "all channels", but although customers with all types of credit scores are welcome to take advantage of it, you'll still need to have enough Equipment Credit Available (ECA) to finance the phone of your choice from the list above at $0 down.