T-Mobile Deals

T-Mobile wants to make amends for compromising your data with killer '$0 Down for ALL' deal

Adrian Diaconescu
By
1
T-Mobile wants to make amends for compromising your data with killer '$0 Down for ALL' deal
Officially, T-Mobile's only promotion designed to help its customers get through their recent security scare is a complimentary two-year subscription to McAfee's ID Theft Protection service for any person who "may have been affected" by the biggest data breach in the carrier's history.

Unofficially, we can't help but find the timing of Magenta's Apple TV+ freebie launch a tad "suspicious", and the same goes for a very interesting new deal expected to kick off tomorrow.

Starting September 3 (and "for a limited time"), it looks like all new and existing T-Mo subscribers will be able to get one of four relatively popular handsets for $0 down on a monthly installment plan regardless of their credit class.

The terms and conditions leaked by the always reliable folks over at The T-Mo Report clearly stipulate that even SubPrime credit classes will be eligible for the aptly titled "$0 Down for ALL" promo, which must be refreshing to hear for customers often required to pay through the nose for what many others can get at no upfront charge.

Better still, the excellent new deal can be combined with other current excellent deals, including the latest ways to score the 5G-enabled iPhone 12 mini at less than $0... in the long run. 

The surprisingly unsuccessful but incredibly well-reviewed 5.4-inch powerhouse from last year headlines the relatively short list of smartphones included in the "$0 Down for ALL" program, being joined by 2019's iPhone 11 (with 64GB storage), the low-end Samsung Galaxy A12, and 2020's REVVL 5G mid-ranger.

The deal will apparently be available in "all channels", but although customers with all types of credit scores are welcome to take advantage of it, you'll still need to have enough Equipment Credit Available (ECA) to finance the phone of your choice from the list above at $0 down.

