T-Mobile quietly kicks off two amazing new deals for select customers

Remember the good old days when exceptional deals on both devices and plans for virtually all T-Mobile subscribers were a frequent and guaranteed thing, especially around the holidays? That doesn't really seem to be the case any longer, although the nation-leading "Un-carrier" is at least not making headlines for any new security issues either this Christmas.





Turn your old broken phone into a massive Pixel 8 discount!





T-Mo has run many promotional campaigns on many different products where you could trade in a device in "any" condition and receive something way better at a killer price, but it's certainly unusual to see this type of deal offered for a phone as recent and as impressive as the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro





Yes, Google's latest and greatest in-house handsets can be yours for up to $700 less than usual if you have a Pixel 7, Samsung Galaxy S10, iPhone X, or LG Velvet, for instance, to trade in. The list of qualifying devices is absolutely massive, including everything from the Pixel 4a to the Pixel 7 Pro, as well as from the iPhone 7 to the iPhone 14 family and second-gen iPhone SE, not to mention products like the Galaxy S6, S7, S8, S9, Note 8, Note 9, Z Fold, Z Flip, A32, A52, or A70.









In short, you can give T-Mobile something really old that you have lying around the house and absolutely do not need anymore for any purpose whatsoever, and yes, the phone you're looking to ditch can have a cracked screen or present all sorts of damage caused by water and many other things.





This "targeted" new deal doesn't even require the activation of a new line on an existing account, although you do have to agree to a monthly installment plan and wait for the carrier to reach out to you to confirm your eligibility. If patience is not your number one quality, you can always skip the waiting process and contact customer support yourself. You might be lucky to receive the ultimate Christmas gift, which can amazingly be redeemed up to four times (!!!) on each (eligible) account.

How about an iPhone or Galaxy flagship at $800 off with any device trade-in?





While this offer may sound awfully similar to the one detailed above, there are a couple of key differences to consider before asking if you qualify. First and foremost, you're looking at an $800 discount here (up to $800, mind you) that you can apply to an iPhone 15-series device or your favorite member of Samsung's Galaxy S23 family in addition to Google's Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Fold.













That even includes good old fashioned "dumb" phones, which is once again not a first-of-a-kind T-Mobile promotion but also very rare to see with a trade-in discount of this caliber on basically the best phones available today.





This particular deal is limited to one redemption per account, which definitely makes sense, but on the bright side, you also don't need a new line of service to qualify for that huge $800 discount... if you're part of T-Mo's "targeted" group of lucky customers.