T-Mobile welcomed Christmas with its second data breach in less than six months









The good news is the account information viewed without authorization and presumably stolen this time around is not quite as extensive as during the previous breach, with no social security numbers, birth dates, or personal identification data compromised in any way, at least to Magenta's current (leaked) knowledge.





The even better news is the number of people impacted by the latest cyberattack seems to be a lot smaller than the tens of millions of current, former, and prospective T-Mobile subscribers that had to suffer the consequences of the carrier's negligence just a few months ago.





On the not so bright side of things, those who did have their accounts breached sometime over the last few weeks should be extremely worried of how their personal information has or will be unlawfully used in the future.









We're talking a "small number of customers" with billing account names, phone numbers, numbers of active lines, account numbers, rate plan names and MRCs (monthly recurring charges) compromised, as well as another "small number of customers" whose SIM cards were changed without permission.





Worse yet, a presumably smaller separate group of T-Mobile customers were impacted by both attack types, suffering a so-called SIM swap and losing control of all that personal info listed above with potentially catastrophic consequences.





For what it's worth, T-Mo did apparently reverse all the SIM swap incidents while notifying every single affected customer, which makes it a little weird that the new breach doesn't seem to be publicly acknowledged in any way, at least at the time of this writing.





Unfortunately, these small-scale incidents are actually pretty frequent occurrences in this day and age, but of course, T-Mobile will have to live with being scrutinized a little closer than usual for a while after this year's completely unprecedented hack





