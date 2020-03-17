YouTube will rely on automated moderation during the outbreak

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Mar 17, 2020, 9:35 AM
YouTube will rely on automated moderation during the outbreak
The raging pandemic will take its toll on YouTube and its services, it seems, as the company announced that it will rely on its machine learning algorithms to moderate content. In a bid to limit the time employees spend in offices, YouTube will shift more of the workload to automated systems, Engadget reports.

The policies of the company may also change to accommodate the new situation. Normally, human review is needed before any material is removed, but now, as the machines take over, there’s an increased risk for content to be taken down by mistake, without violating YouTube’s rules.

Appeals on removed material will take longer to be reviewed as well. Creators already suffered a blow, as the social network initially banned ads on all videos discussing the current health situation, but eased the restrictions on limited channels later on.

Here’s the official statement on YouTube’s Creator Blog regarding the current development: "We recognize this may be a disruption for users and creators, but know this is the right thing to do for the people who work to keep YouTube safe and for the broader community. We appreciate everyone's patience as we take these steps during this challenging time." You’ll most likely feel the change in the following weeks as “viral” news starts to occupy headlines around the world.

