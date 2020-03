YouTube Music update brings new player, more controls to Android users

Flipping between songs and videos in the app is now always visible on the player page to make it easy to move seamlessly between a song and its music video, a feature only offered by YouTube Music.

Static lyrics are being rolled out within the app, offering highly visible access to follow along to tracks. While still in experiment phase, this feature will continue to be developed.

Playback control is more convenient with repeat and shuffle now located on the player page.

Downloading, sharing and adding songs to playlists is now easier than ever with all three features accessible by tapping on album art.

It looks like Google is very serious about YouTube Music, as the app received two major updates in less than a month. After adding the option to upload music in February, the app is getting another update on Android devices that introduces a new design for the “Now Playing” screen, which includes more accessible controls, static lyrics, and a few other improvements.The new changes, which you can see below courtesy to AndroidPolice , should be available to everyone rocking an Android device, if not now, in the next few weeks.A new version of YouTube Music has been uploaded in the Google Play Store on March 4, but we're not sure if it contains all the changes announced today or these will be enabled via YouTube's servers.