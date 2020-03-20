YouTube is dedicating a section on its homepage to coronavirus news
On the Twitter post announcing the change, however, the sources for the information or news are not specified.
We want everyone to have access to authoritative content during this trying time, so we’re launching a COVID-19 news shelf on our homepage in 16 countries. We’ll expand to more countries, as well. pic.twitter.com/nivKDZ2mHo— YouTubeInsider (@YouTubeInsider) March 19, 2020
Most likely the news sources will be linked to reliable health care organizations, such as the WHO or the Centers of Disease Control (CDC), or authoritative news organizations, for example BBC News, given the fact that YouTube's CEO, Susan Wojcicki, stated last week that those entities will be promoted on YouTube’s COVID-19 related searches.
Unfortunately, YouTube has had its share of misinformation and issues surrounding the public health situation with conspiracy videos and other fake news content being uploaded on the platform. With this new feature, it may be easier for YouTube’s moderation to ensure that it’s promoting reliable content to its users.