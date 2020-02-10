Google to bring Play Music’s most useful feature to YouTube Music
The change doesn't come as a surprise since YouTube Music's head confirmed that Google plans to allow Play Music users to preserve and migrate their collection, playlists, and preferences to YouTube Music.
What's surprising is the fact that Google missed its own imposed deadline and didn't manage to add this feature to YouTube Music last year. And we don't even know if the music library upload will even land this year, although the fact that the feature is already being tested internally suggests that we're not very far from a public release.
