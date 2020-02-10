iOS Android Apps Google Music

Google to bring Play Music’s most useful feature to YouTube Music

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Feb 10, 2020, 3:28 AM
Google to bring Play Music's most useful feature to YouTube Music
Google is reportedly testing Play Music's best feature for YouTube Music, the ability to upload your music library. It's one of the features that prevent many Play Music users from moving to YouTube Music despite the fact that Google plans to deprecate the former at some point.

Now 9to5google reports Google is internally testing music library upload for YouTube Music, which suggests the Mountain View company is very close to transitioning Play Music users to YouTube Music, something that should have happened last year.

The change doesn't come as a surprise since YouTube Music's head confirmed that Google plans to allow Play Music users to preserve and migrate their collection, playlists, and preferences to YouTube Music.

What's surprising is the fact that Google missed its own imposed deadline and didn't manage to add this feature to YouTube Music last year. And we don't even know if the music library upload will even land this year, although the fact that the feature is already being tested internally suggests that we're not very far from a public release.

surethom
Reply

1. surethom

Posts: 1763; Member since: Mar 04, 2009

This is the main reason I went for Google home over Amazon Echo, to upload my 12,000 songs, I don't subscribe to music & dont want to.

posted on 21 min ago

