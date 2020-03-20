iOS Android Wireless service Coronavirus

YouTube lowers streaming quality due to coronavirus pandemic

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Mar 20, 2020, 8:56 AM
YouTube lowers streaming quality due to coronavirus pandemic
After Netflix, YouTube is the next major company to lower the quality of its streaming service in an attempt to reduce the strain on the internet following the coronavirus pandemic. Reuters reports that YouTube announced today plans to reduce its streaming quality in Europe, as many people are now constrained to work from home.

The company said in a statement that it is “making a commitment to temporarily switch all traffic in the EU to standard definition by default.” If you live in Europe and see that your YouTube video is streamed in SD quality, then this is why.

YouTube's decision, just like in Netflix's case, comes after European Union officials asked streaming platforms to try and reduce their load on Europe's infrastructure to avoid internet disruptions.

This is a temporary solution that only affects European countries, but it might be imposed in other regions as well if required. Many carriers across the continent reported a spike in data traffic, including those in North America, but most European network operators claim they have no issues at the moment handling the increased demand.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Best new phones expected in 2020
Best new phones expected in 2020
Here's what the Essential Phone 2 and 3 would have looked like
Here's what the Essential Phone 2 and 3 would have looked like
The Nokia 8.3 5G is here with a powerful chipset, four cameras, and a solid price
The Nokia 8.3 5G is here with a powerful chipset, four cameras, and a solid price
10 best sports games for Android and iOS in 2020
10 best sports games for Android and iOS in 2020
Best mid range affordable flagship phones in 2020
Best mid range affordable flagship phones in 2020
The best iPhone to buy in 2020: from $450 to $1450!
The best iPhone to buy in 2020: from $450 to $1450!
iPad Pro 2020 vs MacBook: what are the differences?
iPad Pro 2020 vs MacBook: what are the differences?
Samsung Galaxy S20 vs S20+ vs S20 Ultra camera comparison: no compromises
Samsung Galaxy S20 vs S20+ vs S20 Ultra camera comparison: no compromises

Popular stories

Samsung tips a major Galaxy Note 20 specs advantage over the S20 Ultra 5G
Samsung tips a major Galaxy Note 20 specs advantage over the S20 Ultra 5G
T-Mobile has a plan to temporarily hike the speed of its 4G LTE and 5G networks during the crisis
T-Mobile has a plan to temporarily hike the speed of its 4G LTE and 5G networks during the crisis
Months-old bug in iOS 13 remains unfixed, keeps draining users' mobile data
Months-old bug in iOS 13 remains unfixed, keeps draining users' mobile data
Verizon closes company-owned stores; some authorized resellers remain open
Verizon closes company-owned stores; some authorized resellers remain open
Iron Man just leaked the OnePlus 8 Pro in the wild, confirming quad camera system
Iron Man just leaked the OnePlus 8 Pro in the wild, confirming quad camera system
120Hz vs 60Hz effect on battery life compared: Galaxy S20 Ultra vs S20 Plus vs S20
120Hz vs 60Hz effect on battery life compared: Galaxy S20 Ultra vs S20 Plus vs S20

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless