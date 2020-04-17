T-Mobile Deals Wireless service

T-Mobile brings back one of its most popular deals for both new and existing customers

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 17, 2020, 3:27 PM
T-Mobile brings back one of its most popular deals for both new and existing customers
Even though the "New T-Mobile" marketing offensive hasn't technically kicked off yet to promote those substantial network improvements Sprint's mid-band spectrum is expected to facilitate in the very near future, the "Un-carrier" continues to spread the wealth in multiple bids for new customers.

Magenta's extensive current roster of killer deals on devices and plans truly includes something for everyone, whether you're looking to buy a mid-range Android tablet or a game-changing low-cost iPhone and whether you're an existing or new subscriber. The latest promotion detailed on T-Mo's dedicated webpage is actually available for both new and existing customers, although you obviously have a number of restrictions to consider and special requirements to meet.

First and foremost, you should know you can only qualify for the latest "Third Line on Us" deal as an existing customer if you have a single active line on your account. All you need to do is add a second line and the third will come to you at absolutely no extra cost. 

Meanwhile, new subscribers have to join with two qualifying lines to be eligible for the same freebie, and if the special offer sounds familiar, that might be because this is neither the first, nor the second time T-Mo is using this type of deal to both boost its customer numbers and reward the loyalty of existing ones.

Another essential thing you need to consider before getting too excited is that the deal goes out exclusively to well-qualified customers on Magenta and Magenta Plus plans. Ironically, that means "Essentials" subscribers are excluded, and the same goes for Unlimited 55+, First Responder, and Military & Veterans customers.

When all is said and done, three Magenta lines will set you back a grand total of $120 a month after AutoPay and this renewed discount with unlimited talk, text, and data, as well as free Netflix and Quibi access (for the time being), taxes and fees included, international data and texting, 3 gigs of 4G LTE mobile hotspot data, and SD streaming support.

As for Magenta Plus plans, three lines of that are now $140 all in all with higher international data speeds, HD streaming capabilities, and a whopping 20 gigs of blazing fast mobile hotspot data included.

