Killer new deal makes this the perfect time to switch to T-Mobile

Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 17, 2020, 2:53 AM
T-Mobile sometimes offers so many killer deals and stellar promotions for both new and existing subscribers simultaneously that it's legitimately hard to keep up. There's also the occasional deal that isn't even advertised very aggressively, like the free LG G Pad 5 10.1 FHD we just happened to bump into on the "Un-carrier's" official website or Magenta's latest network switch promo, which flew under the radar since April 8.

Naturally, this is available "for a limited time" only, but at least for now, we can't seem to find an expiration date listed anywhere on the terms and conditions webpage. These are relatively straightforward, by the way, merely requiring you to port in an existing number from a "non-T-Mobile or Metro provider", activate a new account with at least one voice line on an Essentials, Magenta, or Magenta Plus plan, and either bring your existing phone to T-Mo too or purchase a new one at full retail price.

Check out the deal here



Once you meet all these requirements, you're looking at a cool $200 in savings on a virtual prepaid card you can then use online or in a physical store on... pretty much anything. 

Keep in mind that you obviously can't trade the prepaid card for cash and that you'll get six months to spend your free 200 bucks. You may also have to wait up to 8 weeks to receive said virtual prepaid card, and that's essentially everything you need to know.

It almost goes without saying that you'll need your handset to be unlocked for it to support the network switch deal, and in case the aforementioned plan condition wasn't clear enough, the special offer is not good on Unlimited 55+, Military, and First Responder options. Finally, you can't claim your free money if you use curbside pick-up, and every account is restricted to a maximum of four payouts in total.

With Sprint's mid-band spectrum expected to vastly improve the "New T-Mobile's" 5G speeds in the very near future, this is certainly a good time to ditch your current carrier and jump ship to Magenta, which makes the killer new switcher offer that much more attractive. Granted, it's not as great as Sprint's swan song last month, but it's pretty good nonetheless.

