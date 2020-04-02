Select T-Mobile customers get free 1-year access to hot new video streaming platform

T-Mobile Apps Deals

Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 02, 2020, 9:40 AM
Between weekly rewards, freebies, and perks available as part of the insanely popular T-Mobile Tuesdays program and permanent offers like complimentary Netflix subscriptions included with select unlimited plans, Magenta's customers should be more than happy with the value provided by the nation's third-largest mobile network operator at its very competitive rates.

But instead of jacking up prices now that the Sprint merger is finally completed, as a number of analysts anticipated, T-Mo is looking to add even more benefits for customers on family plans, who will soon be able to score a gratis 1-year Quibi pass.

This shouldn't come as a major surprise for folks who've been keeping an eye on the development and commercial preparation of the bold new streaming platform. In fact, the "Un-carrier" first teased the promotional partnership all the way back in October 2019, essentially confirming today's offer a few months after that. Now we have the full deets, and as expected, the deal is relatively straightforward and easy to claim.

All you have to do is add Quibi to your account by visiting the official My T-Mobile website or opening the wireless service provider's iOS or Android app between April 6 and July 7. First of all, though, you'll need to have at least two voice lines on a Magenta or ONE plan with taxes and fees included. Discounted First Responder, Military, and Magenta Plus 55 plans are also eligible for this cool new deal, and the same goes for small business customers with up to 12 lines of service.


In case you're wondering, Quibi is a self-proclaimed "mobile-first" video service focused on delivering original content from huge stars like Jennifer Lopez, Chrissy Teigen, Liam Hemsworth, Reese Witherspoon, Chance the Rapper, and acclaimed director Antoine Fuqua in small portions of 10 minutes or less. 

Short for "quick bites", the video streaming platform is the result of a high-profile collaboration between company founder Jeffrey Katzenberg of Disney and DreamWorks fame and CEO Meg Whitman, known best for her tenure as HP CEO and President.

Set to make its commercial debut on April 6, Quibi will start at $4.99 a month for an ad-supported tier that the aforementioned categories of T-Mobile subscribers can get at absolutely no cost for an entire year, saving a grand total of almost 60 bucks. At the end of the 12-month promotional period, you'll have to choose between Quibi and Netflix, which seems like the textbook definition of a no-brainer. But who knows, maybe these "quick bites" of original content are indeed the future of mobile video consumption.

