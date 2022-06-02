T-Mobile now offers $800 off Samsung's best phones with trade OR new line









But if a completely free "vanilla" S22 is what you're after, one thing was guaranteed until today - you had to trade an existing device in, be it a recent Galaxy high-ender or even something like an S9 or iPhone X with a shattered screen





If that felt like a major inconvenience for you, T-Mobile is here to eliminate it, giving you the choice between a trade-in and a new line of service. Whether you're a new or current Magenta subscriber, all you have to do starting today to lower the $799.99 regular price of a 6.1-inch Galaxy S22 5G to $0 is open a Magenta Max line and wait for your monthly bill credits to come in.





all of Samsung's best (high-end) mobile devices available today, but also some of the overall The same $800 discount with no trade-in required can obviously be scored on the S22+ and S22 Ultra, as well as the Galaxy S21 series, Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and Z Fold 3. Those are not justof Samsung's best (high-end) mobile devices available today, but also some of the overall best phones money can buy in 2022.





After taking the $800 price cut into consideration, you're looking at spending just $200 for the S22 Plus and Z Flip 3 5G, $400 for the S22 Ultra, and $1,000 for the Z Fold 3. Naturally, if you'd rather get rid of an old handset than get a new line of unlimited Magenta Max service, you can still do that without any other strings attached, although Samsung's flagships are unfortunately not eligible for T-Mo's huge savings with "any trade-in."





Instead, here's how the extensive eligibility lists are broken down at the time of this writing:





Up to $800 off with the following trade-ins:





Apple iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone XS/XS Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 12/Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13/Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max;

Samsung Galaxy S22/Plus/Ultra, Galaxy S21/Plus/Ultra/S21 FE, Galaxy S20/Plus/Ultra/S20 FE, Galaxy S10/S10e/Plus/S10 5G, Galaxy S9/Plus, Galaxy S8/Plus/Active, Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy Note 10/Plus/Lite, Galaxy Note 20/Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Z Fold, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy Z Flip;

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G, 9 5G, 8T+ 5G, 8T, 8 Pro 5G, 8 5G;

Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 5;

LG Wing;

Motorola Razr 4G, Razr 5G.



Up to $400 off with the following trade-ins:





Apple iPhone 6/Plus, iPhone 6S/Plus, iPhone 7/7 Plus, iPhone 8/8 Plus, iPhone SE 2, iPhone SE 3;

Samsung Galaxy S7/Edge/Active/Edge Duo, Galaxy A32, Galaxy A32 5G, Galaxy A51, Galaxy A51 5G, Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A70, Galaxy A71, Galaxy A71 5G;

OnePlus 7T Pro, 7T Pro McLaren, 7T, 7 Pro 5G, 7 Pro, 7, N10 5G, N100, N200;

Google Pixel 3/XL, Pixel 3a/XL, Pixel 4/XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G;

LG Velvet, V50 ThinQ, V60 ThinQ.



Keep in mind that, whatever you're thinking of trading in, it will need to be in "good" condition to be accepted, and in order to get those maximum trade-in values, you'll also have to be a Magenta Max subscriber or switch to that "premium" plan. Otherwise, the $800 and $400 credits will shrink to $600 and $300 respectively, which is also decent but not quite the same thing.



