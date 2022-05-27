Samsung takes an ax to its Galaxy S22 series pricing and throws in a free Galaxy Watch 4

It is that time of the year in the U.S. when everyone is looking forward to the summer, the weather isn't oppressively hot, and everyone is defrosting chops and ribs to put on the grill this weekend. That's right, it is Memorial Day weekend and you can make the holiday more enjoyable by taking advantage of some holiday sales being offered by Samsung.





Starting today and running through the end of this month, when you buy a Galaxy S 22 Ultra, not only will you get up to $1,000 in enhanced trade-in credit, you will receive a free Galaxy Watch 4, valued at $249.99. Sounds great since you'll end up saving money on arguably the best Android phone of the year (although the Pixel 6 Pro might have something to say about that) and a great smartwatch.





If you've been giving some serious thought to becoming a member of the Galaxy ecosystem, you can kill a couple of birds with one deal. This deal expires at 9 am EDT on May 31st.





Another deal involving the Galaxy S22+ and the Galaxy S22 Ultra requires that you purchase either model to receive $100 in Samsung credit along with as much as $1,000 in enhanced trade-in credit. That means that you could receive more for your trade-in than you were expecting. This deal expires on June 5th.













Take advantage of Samsung's Memorial Day sales to pick up the Galaxy S22+ or Galaxy S 22 Ultra



Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra WAS $1,199 NOW $199 SAVE $1,000 Get the Galaxy S22 Ultra at a special $1,000 off deal if you trade-in an eligible device even if it's got a cracked screen. Get a Galaxy Watch 4 for FREE with your purchase. $1000 off (83%) Trade-in Gift $199 99 $1199 99 Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus WAS $999 NOW FREE SAVE $1,000 Get the Galaxy S22 Plus for FREE or the Galaxy S22 for just $100 if you trade-in an eligible device even if it has a cracked screen. $1000 off (100%) Trade-in $0 $999 99 Buy at Samsung





Also expiring the same day is a deal on the Samsung Galaxy S22, the basic model in the flagship Galaxy S22 series. Buy the Galaxy S22 and Sammy will give you $99.99 to as much as $700 in credit and (don't you love deals with " and " in the description?) a $50 eCertificate.





Samsung's Memorial Day deals are giving you a good opportunity to score a free Galaxy Watch 4. In fact, even some of the deals involving Samsung's foldables include a free timepiece. And don't forget, these are driven by Wear OS and now include Google Assistant





For example, buy the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and a free Galaxy Watch 4 will be on the way. But wait, there's more. You can receive up to $1,100 in enhanced trade-in value. You have until June 5th to take advantage of this deal.





The Galaxy Z Fold 3 opens like a book and in the process, it reveals a 7.6-inch display. From now through the morning of May 31st, you can buy the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and get a free Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (valued at $349.99). You'll also be eligible for up to $1,100 in enhanced trade-in credit which allows you to pay as little as $699.99 for the handset.



Even foldables are the subject of Samsung's Memorial Day deals



Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 WAS $1,799 NOW $699 SAVE $1,100 Save up to $1,100 on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 if you trade-in an eligible device even if it has a cracked screen and get a $349 Galaxy Watch 4 Classic for FREE with this amazing Memorial Day deal. $1100 off (61%) Trade-in Gift $699 99 $1799 99 Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 WAS $999 NOW $199 SAVE $800 Get the Galaxy Z Flip 3 at up to $800 off if you trade-in an eligible device. For Memorial Day you also get a $249 worth Galaxy Watch 4 for FREE with your purchase. $800 off (80%) Trade-in Gift $199 99 $999 99 Buy at Samsung





The Galaxy Z Flip 3 fits in your pocket and when you need a 6.7-inch display, you flip it open. The 22:9 aspect ratio delivers a tall and thin screen that you can slam close when finished to provide a satisfactory end to a phone call. Through June 5th, buy the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and a free pair of Buds Live will be sent your way and you'll receive up to $800 in enhanced trade-in credit.





The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is involved in another deal that starts today and ends on May 31st. Buy the foldable starting from $199.99 which includes an eligible trade-in of up to $800 and a free Galaxy Watch 4 valued at $249.99.





If you don't mind purchasing a certified refurbished phone from the Galaxy S21 line, Samsung will give you up to $675 in enhanced trade-in credit and allow you to add a Galaxy Watch 4 for $50 or a Galaxy Watch 4 Classic for $80.





There are so many options that your head is probably spinning, but here is one last one that runs through July 2nd. Purchase the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and get a $50 instant rebate. You'll be paying a special $299.99 promotion price for the timepiece. And you can add the Galaxy Buds 2 or Galaxy Live for an additional $50. Or pay an additional $75 to buy the Galaxy Buds Pro.

