'Select' T-Mobile customers can now get a 'win-win' deal for themselves and their friends
If you've been with T-Mobile for more than a little while, you probably already know that the "Un-carrier" tends to make up for all its customer support flaws, random network bugs, and far too often data breaches with quite possibly the greatest deals, largest discounts, and coolest freebies in the US wireless business.
Some of these are not even very aggressively advertised, like a new Insider code-spreading campaign kicked off last week that's only now making the rounds on Reddit thanks to the always reliable folks over at The T-Mo Report.
The perennially resourceful publication has managed to enter into possession of some internal documents confirming the promotion's May 24 start date and detailing practically all of its terms, conditions, and incredible benefits.
In a nutshell, lucky existing T-Mo subscribers have been receiving emails for the last few days containing 20 percent discount codes for new customers and $50 virtual prepaid MasterCards for themselves. To get the latter gift, of course, you'll first need to convince a friend or family member to port in their existing number from a carrier like Verizon or AT&T to T-Mobile, at which point said new subscriber is looking at 20 percent savings on their monthly bill FOR LIFE.
No take-backs, no erasies, no fine print... as long as you're okay opting for a Magenta MAX plan normally costing $85 a month for one line of totally unlimited wireless service. As you can imagine, number transfers from Sprint or Metro by T-Mobile will not be accepted, and although this isn't spelled out in the newly unearthed docs, the "select" customers qualifying for the new Insider deal are "Insiders" themselves.
That most likely includes folks who received discount codes from employees back at the beginning of the year and other customers who may have joined T-Mo under similar circumstances in the past. Unfortunately, the only way to know if you can claim 50 bucks for yourself and a lifetime 20 percent service discount for someone else is keeping an eye on your email.
If you're lucky, that's where you'll get a special code to share with a loved one (or a random person on Reddit), and obviously, that's also where you should expect to see your sweet referral reward when the aforementioned code is actually used for a port-in and new plan activation. Yes, it's really as simple as that!
