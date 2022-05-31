 AT&T and Verizon customers can save up to $1,000 by switching to T-Mobile - PhoneArena
T-Mobile is trying to woo over AT&T and Verizon customers with a new offer that could help them save up to $1,000 every month.

T-Mobile is calling out AT&T and Verizon for increasing costs for longtime customers during a time when inflation is taking a bite out of everyone's wallets. The un-carrier notes that AT&T customers can now expect their bills to be $6 to $12 higher every month and also mentions that Verizon has increased per line monthly charges by $1.35.

T-Mobile, on the other hand, is adhering to its Price Lock policy, which ensures the prices of existing wireless plans are not increased no matter what. The company has now thrown a great offer at AT&T and Verizon customers in the hopes that they will switch carriers.

The offer is that if families switch to T-Mobile, they can save up to 20 percent every month with three or more lines on qualifying plans. Consumers who opt for Magenta MAX will receive $200 per line via virtual prepaid cards, which equates to savings of $1,000 with five lines.

When it was first reported that AT&T was planning to raise prices on some of its older plans, a report had predicted that this change, which goes into effect next month, could make it lose tens of thousands customers to Verizon. 

Verizon is also going to increase prices for both home customers and enterprise clients. The aforementioned $1.35 fee has been termed an administrative charge and will begin to be levied from June. Business customers will also see an economic adjustment charge which will raise data plan costs by $2.20 per month and basic service plan by nearly $1.

T-Mobile has challenged AT&T and Verizon to come up with something like Price Lock which ensures fixed wireless access (FWA) service prices will stay at $50 per month indefinitely.
