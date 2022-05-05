Verizon makes the iPhone 13 and Galaxy S22 free with (almost) any trade-in





that easy. While you do have to ditch your old handset to qualify for this returning special offer, it's fairly easy to understand why the carrier is focusing its advertising efforts here instead of trying to make the unpopular third-gen iPhone SE happen. We can also get why you'd be more tempted to score a gratis iPhone 13 or deeply discounted Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G, but of course, nothing iseasy.

What can you trade in?





The key difference between this program and your everyday Big Red deal available on the iPhone 13 family essentially since the Apple A15 Bionic powerhouses were first released is that (almost) anything goes.





If you have a broken phone abandoned in an old basement somewhere, Verizon will gladly take it off your hands and give you up to an $800 discount on the best of the best 5G-enabled devices around... as long as there's no visible battery damage. We're talking things like swelling, leaking, or overheating, but that's about it as far as exclusions go.





Cracked or totally shattered screens are no problem, mind you, and believe it or not, the largest US wireless service provider will even accept phones that won't turn on or units presenting any form of water damage (that has yet to reach the battery).





In terms of actual models, we've put together a list including most (if not all) the "old" phones Verizon can offer up to 800 bucks in exchange for in (nearly) any condition:





Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+, S10, S10+, S10e, S10 5G, S10 Lite, A71 5G, S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, S20 FE, S21, S21+, S21 Ultra, S21 FE, S22, S22+, S22 Ultra, Note 9, Note 10, Note 10 5G, Note 10 Lite, Note 10+, Note 20, Note 20 Ultra

Apple iPhone X, XR, XR, XS Max, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max

Google Pixel 4, 4 XL, 4a, 4a 5G, 5, 5a, 6, 6 Pro

LG V50 ThinQ, V60 ThinQ, Velvet 5G UW, Wing 5G

Motorola Edge, Edge 5G UW, Edge+, One 5G

OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, 7 Pro 5G, 7T, 7T Pro, 7T Pro 5G McLaren, 8, 8 5G, 8 Pro, 9, 9 Pro 5G

Kyocera DuraForce Ultra

Sony Xperia 1, 1 II, 5 II

Microsoft Surface Duo

Nokia 8 V 5G



And here are just some of the phones (functional or not) that you can trade in for up to $400 in savings on a cool new 5G handset:





Samsung Galaxy A10, A11, A12, A20, A30, A42, A50, A70, S8, S8 Active

Apple iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus, SE (2nd Gen)

LG Aristo 5, G7 ThinQ, K22, Phoenix 5, Stylo 6, V30

Motorola Moto G Fast, Moto G Power, Moto G Pure, Moto G Stylus, G8 Play, G8 Power

OnePlus Nord N10 5G, Nord N100, 6, 6T

Razer Phone 2

RED Hydrogen One

What can you get for free and how?





While the non-Pro 6.1-inch iPhone 13 is (understandably) highlighted as the protagonist of the new deal, especially after not being included in this program back in March and August 2021 for... obvious reasons, you can also "buy" Samsung's "regular-sized" Galaxy S22 5G for $0 with the trade-in of a device from the first list above, a new line of service, and as far as we can tell, no other big requirements or inconveniences.





All you need to do is opt for a "select" (read expensive) Unlimited plan for your new line, complete the rather effortless trade-in process within 30 days of your purchase (with an installment plan), and, well, wait three years for your discount to actually be applied to your account in full after 36 monthly bill credits.





If you don't like the iPhone 13 or Galaxy S22, you can always go for a $200 iPhone 13 Pro, S22+, or Z Flip 3, a $300 iPhone 13 Pro Max, $400 S22 Ultra, $100 Pixel 6 Pro, or $1000 Galaxy Z Fold 3 after the same aforementioned $800 markdown.





Finally, you can settle for $700 in trade-in savings and get a complimentary Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Apple iPhone 13 mini, or Google Pixel 6 if you so prefer... for some mysterious reason. On top of everything, all of these devices are also eligible for a $200 Verizon Gift Card with a good old fashioned number port-in from a Big Red-rivaling operator. Your move, T-Mobile!



