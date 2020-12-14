T-Mobile is having Android 11 issues on Samsung's Galaxy S20 series
While waiting a few more days for something as big as Samsung's Android 11-based collection of One UI 3 goodies might not be construed as a serious inconvenience by many users, a rollout that needs to be halted for unknown reasons seems like an entirely different kettle of fish.
T-Mo's support webpages dedicated to the 5G-enabled Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra all list the Android 11 update status as "paused" at the time of this writing, and unfortunately, we have no idea when the over-the-air delivery could be restarted.
There's also no word on exactly what caused the stoppage, but we can safely assume that Magenta ran into some pretty serious issues around a week after kicking off the original Android 11 delivery on December 4. These mysterious bugs are likely isolated to S20-series devices on the nation's second-largest mobile network operator seeing as how Verizon managed to beat T-Mobile to the punch without then needing to interrupt the updates.
Of course, if you're already running the newest version of Android on a Magenta-flavored Galaxy S20, S20+, or S20 Ultra and haven't noticed anything wrong with your phone, you should... count your blessings, and well, do nothing else at the moment. But if you've yet to download or install the One UI 3.0 goodie pack, the smart thing is probably to wait until T-Mobile clears the air. Hopefully, the updates will be back up and running by Christmas.