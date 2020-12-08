T-Mobile removes the Galaxy S20 trio from store, leaves you with only one choice
It seems that T-Mobile is the first carrier to sunset the Galaxy S20 trio. Those of you familiar with the Samsung smartphone release calendar will be quick to point out that the new Galaxy S21 phones are about 2 months away, so why bother stocking up on S20s anyway?
Still, the move seems unusual as carriers would often sell older generations long after the new one comes out. But apparently, that won't be the case with the Galaxy S20 series, or at least not as far as T-Mobile is concerned. Of course, the pages for the three phones can reappear as easily as they've disappeared, but it seems unlikely.
The remaining Galaxy S20 FE is a worthy alternative, however. With its much lower price and high-end specs, it's the preferred choice of many anyway. And if you're looking for something truly high-end, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is still available.