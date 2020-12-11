T-Mobile unveils a bunch of sweet new holiday deals on 5G Samsung and OnePlus phones









While some of these killer deals are not entirely new, returning after a short break or debuting before Thanksgiving and sticking around with little fanfare until today, it's definitely worth rounding up every way you can save big at the nation's second-largest mobile network operator right now:

Free 5G phones for all





It's not exactly unusual to be able to get an upper mid-range or even a high-end Android device for free from a US carrier these days, but most of the time, you need to buy a smartphone at its full retail price in order to score a second unit of equal or lower value at no extra cost.









That's not the case here, mind you, as the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G can be yours for $0 via 24 monthly bill credits with a number port-in, two-year device payment plan, new line of qualifying service, and no other strings attached whatsoever. That's right, you don't even need to trade anything in to save a whopping $600.













If you do have something to trade in (in good working condition, of course), you can do that and bring the regular price of the OnePlus 8T+ 5G or OnePlus 8 5G down to $0 with a monthly installment plan and bill credits. There are no other special requirements to meet, and incredibly enough, the two 5G-capable OnePlus high-enders can also be had for free without a device trade-in if you simply activate a new line on a "qualifying" plan.





In case you're wondering, the slightly older OnePlus 8 5G normally costs $600, while the hot new 8T+ 5G is typically priced at $750.

Massive discounts on Samsung's best phones and tablets and more





If you're not content with the specifications of the Galaxy A71 5G, T-Mobile also lets you shave a solid $500 off the list prices of the high-end Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, S20 FE 5G, Note 20 5G, Note 20 Ultra 5G, Z Flip 5G, and Z Fold 2 5G at the time of this writing with installment plans, bill credits, and "eligible" trade-ins.













Magenta has Samsung's jumbo-sized Galaxy Tab S7 5G and Tab S7+ 5G powerhouses on sale for a cool $300 less than usual too with a device payment plan, bill credits, and new lines. Meanwhile, the significantly humbler 4G LTE-only Samsung Galaxy Tab A can be had for free under similar conditions, and the cellular-capable Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is still up for grabs at a measly $49 with no trade-in required.







