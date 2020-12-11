iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

T-Mobile unveils a bunch of sweet new holiday deals on 5G Samsung and OnePlus phones

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Dec 11, 2020, 10:34 AM
T-Mobile unveils a bunch of sweet new holiday deals on 5G Samsung and OnePlus phones
T-Mobile is not one to sell phones at special prices just one day a year, kicking off a number of great deals, including for a free line of wireless service, well ahead of Black Friday and then extending several sweet Cyber Monday promotions well beyond November 30.

Even better, the "Un-carrier" is adding a bunch of new holiday offers on popular 5G-enabled Samsung and OnePlus handsets today, rebranding the final month of the year as "Dealcember." 

While some of these killer deals are not entirely new, returning after a short break or debuting before Thanksgiving and sticking around with little fanfare until today, it's definitely worth rounding up every way you can save big at the nation's second-largest mobile network operator right now:

Free 5G phones for all


It's not exactly unusual to be able to get an upper mid-range or even a high-end Android device for free from a US carrier these days, but most of the time, you need to buy a smartphone at its full retail price in order to score a second unit of equal or lower value at no extra cost.


That's not the case here, mind you, as the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G can be yours for $0 via 24 monthly bill credits with a number port-in, two-year device payment plan, new line of qualifying service, and no other strings attached whatsoever. That's right, you don't even need to trade anything in to save a whopping $600.

Check out all the deals here



If you do have something to trade in (in good working condition, of course), you can do that and bring the regular price of the OnePlus 8T+ 5G or OnePlus 8 5G down to $0 with a monthly installment plan and bill credits. There are no other special requirements to meet, and incredibly enough, the two 5G-capable OnePlus high-enders can also be had for free without a device trade-in if you simply activate a new line on a "qualifying" plan.

In case you're wondering, the slightly older OnePlus 8 5G normally costs $600, while the hot new 8T+ 5G is typically priced at $750.

Massive discounts on Samsung's best phones and tablets and more


If you're not content with the specifications of the Galaxy A71 5G, T-Mobile also lets you shave a solid $500 off the list prices of the high-end Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, S20 FE 5G, Note 20 5G, Note 20 Ultra 5G, Z Flip 5G, and Z Fold 2 5G at the time of this writing with installment plans, bill credits, and "eligible" trade-ins.

That's a lot of flagships, but while the "standard" Galaxy S20 5G appears to have quietly returned in stock at some point this week, the S20+ and S20 Ultra 5G are still nowhere to be found on T-Mobile's official website.


Magenta has Samsung's jumbo-sized Galaxy Tab S7 5G and Tab S7+ 5G powerhouses on sale for a cool $300 less than usual too with a device payment plan, bill credits, and new lines. Meanwhile, the significantly humbler 4G LTE-only Samsung Galaxy Tab A can be had for free under similar conditions, and the cellular-capable Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is still up for grabs at a measly $49 with no trade-in required.

On a somewhat unrelated note, T-Mo's brand-new TVision Hub streamer with Android TV is also available starting today at the low, low price of $49.99, supporting everything from Netflix to HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, and of course, the recently released TVision platform.

