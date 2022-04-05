T-Mobile has a simply unbeatable 5G deal available in stores for 3G users





Interestingly, the "Un-carrier's" current timeline calls for an end of both its own 3G UMTS network and Sprint's 4G LTE signal pretty much simultaneously in less than three months, although plenty of things could still happen between now and then to cause further delays.





But while that's obviously always an option, T-Mo would definitely like to convince as many legacy customers as possible to embrace the latest cellular technologies well ahead of July 1. To that end, you can now get a totally free OnePlus Nord N200 5G handset with virtually no strings attached.





That's right, we're talking no new lines of service, no number port-ins, no monthly bill credits, and no device trade-ins... other than the 3G phone you're probably looking to ditch anyway. This is a prepaid-only deal , mind you, aimed exclusively at T-Mobile's own 3G users, and alas, you'll have to visit a brick and mortar store to claim your 5G-enabled freebie.





Although it's certainly not unusual to see the Nord N200 offered for free , this is still an incredibly rare opportunity to save more than $200 without jumping through (too many) hoops.





With a smooth 90Hz 6.5-inch or so IPS LCD screen sporting a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels in tow, as well as a massive 5,000mAh battery equipped with 18W fast charging capabilities, three (admittedly not great) rear-facing cameras, a good old fashioned headphone jack, and a respectable combination of 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage space, the OnePlus Nord N200 5G is normally available for postpaid T-Mobile customers at $300.





On prepaid, you'd usually pay $216 for this thing with a qualifying $40 and up plan or $246 completely free of strings, so either way, your savings right now can be pretty substantial. Just keep in mind you may have to pay for certain taxes and fees, as well as a $10 SIM starter kit.



