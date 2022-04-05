 T-Mobile has a simply unbeatable 5G deal available in stores for 3G users - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View
Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
Deals

T-Mobile has a simply unbeatable 5G deal available in stores for 3G users

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
T-Mobile has a simply unbeatable 5G deal available in stores for 3G users
With its oft-delayed Sprint 3G network shutdown operation finally... underway and expected to be completed "by no later than May 31", it's time for T-Mobile to focus a large chunk of its "network evolution" resources on the next steps towards eventual 5G ubiquity.

Interestingly, the "Un-carrier's" current timeline calls for an end of both its own 3G UMTS network and Sprint's 4G LTE signal pretty much simultaneously in less than three months, although plenty of things could still happen between now and then to cause further delays.

But while that's obviously always an option, T-Mo would definitely like to convince as many legacy customers as possible to embrace the latest cellular technologies well ahead of July 1. To that end, you can now get a totally free OnePlus Nord N200 5G handset with virtually no strings attached.

That's right, we're talking no new lines of service, no number port-ins, no monthly bill credits, and no device trade-ins... other than the 3G phone you're probably looking to ditch anyway. This is a prepaid-only deal, mind you, aimed exclusively at T-Mobile's own 3G users, and alas, you'll have to visit a brick and mortar store to claim your 5G-enabled freebie.

Although it's certainly not unusual to see the Nord N200 offered for free, this is still an incredibly rare opportunity to save more than $200 without jumping through (too many) hoops.

With a smooth 90Hz 6.5-inch or so IPS LCD screen sporting a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels in tow, as well as a massive 5,000mAh battery equipped with 18W fast charging capabilities, three (admittedly not great) rear-facing cameras, a good old fashioned headphone jack, and a respectable combination of 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage space, the OnePlus Nord N200 5G is normally available for postpaid T-Mobile customers at $300.

On prepaid, you'd usually pay $216 for this thing with a qualifying $40 and up plan or $246 completely free of strings, so either way, your savings right now can be pretty substantial. Just keep in mind you may have to pay for certain taxes and fees, as well as a $10 SIM starter kit.

T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint 2G/3G/4G LTE network shutdown dates: the sunset!
T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint 2G/3G/4G LTE network shutdown dates: the sunset!
Feb 22, 2022, 1:40 AM, by Daniel Petrov
-$350
T-Mobile unveils some outstanding Samsung Galaxy A53 and Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G launch deals
DEAL
DEAL
T-Mobile unveils some outstanding Samsung Galaxy A53 and Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G launch deals
Mar 30, 2022, 11:40 AM, by Adrian Diaconescu
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: 5G speed battle is getting closer with C-band factored in
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: 5G speed battle is getting closer with C-band factored in
Mar 29, 2022, 8:00 AM, by Adrian Diaconescu
T-Mobile's cheapest smartphone plan EVER is here with full 5G access and more
T-Mobile's cheapest smartphone plan EVER is here with full 5G access and more
Mar 21, 2022, 3:31 PM, by Adrian Diaconescu

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Galaxy Z Fold 4 to sport a single hinge for thinner and lighter foldable design
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Galaxy Z Fold 4 to sport a single hinge for thinner and lighter foldable design
Elon Musk and Twitter CEO suggest an edit button is FINALLY on the way
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Elon Musk and Twitter CEO suggest an edit button is FINALLY on the way
If you are a Galaxy S9 user, you should consider upgrading
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
If you are a Galaxy S9 user, you should consider upgrading
Samsung relaunches the old Galaxy S20 FE dog in 2022 without new tricks, but cheaper price
by Daniel Petrov,  3
Samsung relaunches the old Galaxy S20 FE dog in 2022 without new tricks, but cheaper price
Hulu now supports Apple’s SharePlay feature
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Hulu now supports Apple’s SharePlay feature
Amazon is offering unusually high Apple Watch SE discounts across the board
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Amazon is offering unusually high Apple Watch SE discounts across the board
-$49
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless