T-Mobile might be giving Sprint 3G users even more time to upgrade to 5G

That's right, those affected by the impending network shutdown might be happy to know they're looking at yet another postponement , although the inevitable could still happen before May 31.









Softbank, which used to own Sprint before T-Mobile completed its mammoth $26 billion acquisition back in 2020, also seems to suggest this shutdown will take place "gradually towards Thursday, May 31, 2022." That would definitely explain the two dates and the distance between them, which may or may not give you a little extra time to continue using your ancient non-4G or 5G-capable devices.





Basically, it's possible now that some users will be allowed to make and receive voice calls, send text messages, and surf the web (albeit very slowly) on said phones for a few days, weeks, or up to two months after tomorrow.





At the same time, if the 3G network retirement is set to happen gradually, you could be among the first few groups of customers blocked from obtaining said signal early on in the shutdown operation. Whenever that will be the case, expect T-Mobile's customer support reps to contact you (once again) and try to help you with your migration.





Long story short, if you're still using a 3G-only Sprint device, you should definitely upgrade to something from... this century, whether or not T-Mobile will go through with its previously planned March 31 network shutdown.





T-Mo's own 3G UMTS network is scheduled (at least for the time being) for a July 1, 2022 retirement , preceded by a Sprint LTE shutdown on June 30 and likely to be followed by Magenta pulling the plug on its even older GSM 2G signal at a still-unspecified date.



