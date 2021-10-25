T-Mobile delays the Sprint 3G network shutdown date as DISH forces its hand





After acquiring Sprint’s Boost prepaid businesses and customers, DISH was given access to the network of the resulting new T-Mobile carrier for no less than seven years, to ease the transition of Boost's subscribers while it's building its own independent 5G broadband network.





DISH also counted on a three-year legacy Sprint CDMA network shutdown period and expressed surprise when T-Mobile announced plans to sunset it earlier than planned, on December 31, 2021.









T-Mobile's Sprint CDMA sunset delay announcement is full of allusions and potshots against some "partners" it says did nothing to prepare their customers for the shutdown despite all the warnings:









T-Mobile is leaving very little doubt who are these "partners" it expects to do the "right thing" and come better prepared when spring knocks on their subscriber's doors and it will be interesting to hear DISH's reaction on the Sprint 3G network shutdown extension to March 31, 2022. After all, T-Mobile is leaving very little doubt who are these "partners" it expects to do the "right thing" and come better prepared when spring knocks on their subscriber's doors and it will be interesting to hear DISH's reaction on the Sprint 3G network shutdown extension to March 31, 2022. After all, Verizon pushed its 3G network shutdown plans by a full year to the end of 2022, so DISH may deem the 3-month extension insufficient still.