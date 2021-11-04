T-Mobile further expands its already impressive arsenal of streaming freebies













We're talking $4.99 a month, which obviously means you'll have to learn to live with "limited ads", as well as make do sans downloads and certain types of live content. The Paramount+ Essential plan does still include "tens of thousands of episodes and movies", as well as live NFL and Champions League soccer broadcasts, normally costing $49.99 for an annual subscription after a 1-week free trial.





While the streaming service itself is definitely nowhere near as popular as Netflix, Disney+ HBO Max , or even Apple TV+, a $49.99-worth freebie is never to be ignored, especially when it has (almost) no strings attached.





You can qualify for this promotion if you have a spanking new and costly Magenta Max plan or a T-Mobile plan "from 10 years ago", you can qualify with the operator's home internet service or even if you're still on Sprint, not to mention that existing Paramount+ subscribers are eligible for the 12-month gift of streaming Star Trek: Prodigy, iCarly, A Quiet Place Part II, Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin, Clifford the Big Red Dog, and South Park: Post COVID too.





Speaking of streaming gifts, this brings the tally of platforms new and existing T-Mo customers have (limited or permanent) free access to up to three together with Netflix and Apple TV+ . No wonder Verizon and AT&T have so much trouble keeping up with the "Un-carrier's" growth rate nowadays.





