T-Mobile further expands its already impressive arsenal of streaming freebies

We're talking $4.99 a month, which obviously means you'll have to learn to live with "limited ads", as well as make do sans downloads and certain types of live content. The Paramount+ Essential plan does still include "tens of thousands of episodes and movies", as well as live NFL and Champions League soccer broadcasts, normally costing $49.99 for an annual subscription after a 1-week free trial.





While the streaming service itself is definitely nowhere near as popular as Netflix, Disney+ HBO Max , or even Apple TV+, a $49.99-worth freebie is never to be ignored, especially when it has (almost) no strings attached.





You can qualify for this promotion if you have a spanking new and costly Magenta Max plan or a T-Mobile plan "from 10 years ago", you can qualify with the operator's home internet service or even if you're still on Sprint, not to mention that existing Paramount+ subscribers are eligible for the 12-month gift of streaming Star Trek: Prodigy, iCarly, A Quiet Place Part II, Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin, Clifford the Big Red Dog, and South Park: Post COVID too.





Speaking of streaming gifts, this brings the tally of platforms new and existing T-Mo customers have (limited or permanent) free access to up to three together with Netflix and Apple TV+ . No wonder Verizon and AT&T have so much trouble keeping up with the "Un-carrier's" growth rate nowadays.





The uncontested US wireless value champion is never one to rest on its laurels, instead constantly looking (and generally finding) cool new ways to keep current subscribers happy while adding more and more customers dissatisfied with the quality/price ratio of Verizon and AT&T's devices and plans.