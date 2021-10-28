T-Mobile deal offers a free smartwatch to new and existing customers

T-Mobile announced today that starting on November 5th, two exclusive smartwatches will be available for new and existing subscribers. And both can be had for the low, low price of free. The two timepieces are the SyncUP KIDS watch and the Timex FamilyConnect SENIOR.





The SyncUP KIDS watch has features for the children to enjoy while also helping parents to stay on top of their kids. Thanks to the virtual keyboard on the timepiece, kids can text, make calls, share video and voice messages to an unlimited number of contacts that have been vetted by the parents. Mom and Dad can track the location of their kids in real-time while setting virtual boundary alerts to warn parents if their children stray.





The device also counts the number of steps taken and the kids can also take photographs to share with their family members. Emergency contacts can be set up and there is a school mode that can be enabled. Parents will need to pair the watch with the SyncUP KIDS App which is available for iOS and Android devices.





The Timex FamilyConnect SENIOR is an easy-to-use smartwatch that helps caregivers track older relatives and loved ones. It offers two-way calling and messaging, real-time location sharing, fall detection, and sports a dedicated SOS button. It also will monitor the user's heart rate, tracks the number of calories burned as well as the number of steps taken and more.





Dow Draper, Executive Vice President of Emerging Products at T-Mobile, says, "These new smartwatches are all about better connecting and simplifying our customers lives. They bring the power of T-Mobile’s network to the whole family for everyday connectivity needs with easy-to-use solutions."





The SyncUP KIDS watch is priced at $174 or 24 monthly payments of $7.25 on T-Mobile’s no-interest Equipment Installment Plan with $10/month watch line with Autopay. The device comes with two replaceable straps in blue and coral. The Timex FamilyConnect SENIOR is $162 or you can make 24 monthly payments of $6.75 on T-Mobile’s no-interest Equipment Installment Plan with $10/month watch line with Autopay.







But starting November 5th, new and existing T-Mobile subscribers can get either watch for free after-tax via 24 monthly bill credits. To take advantage of this offer, simply head to your local T-Mobile location and open up a new qualifying watch line.