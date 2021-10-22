Notification Center

T-Mobile Sprint

T-Mobile migrating Sprint customers automatically with 'Magenta Complete'

Daniel Petrov
By
0
T-Mobile migrating Sprint customers to its system automatically with 'Magenta Complete'
After enticing legacy Sprint subscribers to move over to its network with a combination of carrot and stick "Sprint Forward" moves, T-Mobile has reportedly commenced their automatic migration to its own billing system, claims the T-Mo Report.

The so-called “Magenta Complete” program is, based on leaked internal T-Mobile documents, precisely a forced migration of said Sprint accounts into the warm embraces of Big Magenta's billing bowels. 

The "automated behind-the-scenes process" is still only for those Sprint subscribers who are now eligible to be moved, but couldn't or wouldn't bother to visit a retail T-Mobile location to do so. 


The first batch of Sprint customers that will be force-fed into the T-Mobile's systems will be migrated by the end of October, and the process will continue with the next eligible subscribers until all are moved eventually.

T-Mobile is eager to note that this will not affect their service in any way, they can keep their running Sprint plan and price rates, and they will be notified about the migration to T-Mobile's billing system with a text message. There is no action that is required of said Sprint customers, too, they'll just be moved over to T-Mobile kicking and screaming. 

We kid, but the Magenta Complete program makes the transition to both T-Mobile's network and billing systems permanent and will sever off any connection Sprint's customers may have left with their original carrier. 

Once their Sprint plan is up and they want to move to something better when T-Mobile sunsets its 3G network, they'll have to pick one of the Magenta plans and phones on offer, too, preferably doing it beforehand with T-Mobile's Sprint Forward program.

  • Sprint 3G CDMA network shutdown date: January 1, 2022
  • Sprint 4G LTE network sunset date: June 30, 2022
  • T-Mobile 3G network shutdown date: April 1, 2022 (formerly October 1st, 2021)
  • T-Mobile 2G network shutdown date: January 1, 2023

