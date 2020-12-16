T-Mobile's Netflix 'freebie' is unsurprisingly getting yet another price hike (for some)









The good news is those who are currently getting their Netflix subscription completely free of charge through T-Mobile have nothing to worry about. Of course, that's because the Basic Netflix service tier has retained its $9 monthly price, and not because T-Mo is feeling generous this holiday season.





Meanwhile, the Standard and Premium subscriptions recently got $1 and $2 monthly bumps respectively, and put simply, these extra expenses will soon be passed on to T-Mobile customers already paying for their "upgraded" service. Granted, everyone will still be able to save quite a bit of money with this deal, at least in the long run, but the "Netflix on Us" name sounds more and more misleading.





For what it's worth, the aforementioned $1 and $2 increases will only come into effect after January 15. Obviously, no one's forcing you to keep streaming your favorite content in "standard" or "premium" quality, although the Basic plan is... decidedly not great, supporting one screen, and confusingly enough, Standard Definition (SD) movies and shows.





You can upgrade that to HD capabilities and two screens at the same time on the Standard plan or splash out on a Premium subscription and get Ultra HD support, as well as the ability to stream whatever you want on up to four devices simultaneously.



