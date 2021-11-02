Notification Center

T-Mobile Deals

T-Mobile joins forces with Walmart on a hot new slate of 'exclusive' smartphone deals

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
T-Mobile joins forces with Walmart on a hot new slate of 'exclusive' smartphone deals
Just in case there weren't enough great service and smartphone deals available for both new and existing T-Mobile subscribers at, well, the "Un-carrier" itself, a bunch of "exclusive" extra promotions are now officially set to hit 2,300 Walmart locations across the country as early as tomorrow, November 3.

That's right, T-Mo's ultra-affordable rate plans and popular devices for every budget are finally available in brick and mortar Walmart stores nationwide, and to properly celebrate this huge retail expansion, bargain hunters will be able to score a number of decent phones at crazy low prices without jumping through too many hoops.

All you'll need to do is add a new line of wireless Magenta service on "ANY" postpaid unlimited plan and choose from the following Android-powered steals:

  • Motorola Moto G Play for $50 (down from $150)
  • Samsung Galaxy A12 for $75 ($105 off)
  • T-Mobile REVVL V+ 5G for $100 (after $80 savings)
  • OnePlus N200 5G for $125 (discounted from $229)
  • Samsung Galaxy A32 5G for $150 (save $132)

Needless to point out that you're not looking at any of the most powerful handsets out there, but you can opt for one of the best budget 5G phones around at a great price.

It's also needless to highlight that there are plenty of ways to save (way) more money on these devices and many higher-end models, but you'll generally have to meet a whole bunch of special conditions, including as far as Black Friday deals are concerned.

That doesn't mean we're suggesting what T-Mobile and Walmart have joined forces on are better than any upcoming Black Friday promos, but they may well be simpler and more straightforward. No device financing required, no activation fees involved, let alone number port-ins or smartphone trade-ins.

