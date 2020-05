T-Mobile future-proofs its OnePlus 8 5G with new software update

In addition to creating a favorable environment for its 5G-enabled phones to deliver considerably higher download speeds (eventually) than 4G LTE-only handsets, T-Mo obviously needs to make sure said phones are actually capable of leveraging all this super-advanced cellular technology from both a hardware and software standpoint.





Knowing how the nation's third-largest wireless service provider usually operates, you shouldn't be surprised to hear T-Mobile is thinking ahead when it comes to 5G band support as well. The OnePlus 8 , for instance, is reportedly receiving a software update as we speak that enables among others said 5G support on bands 2 and 66.









In other words, T-Mobile's OnePlus 8 5G is being prepared for future 5G rollouts on additional bands after making its commercial debut with 5G support on bands 5, 41, and 71. In case you're wondering, no, this particular 6.55-inch handset with an 8GB RAM count, 4,300mAh battery, and 48 + 16 + 2MP triple rear-facing camera system doesn't have what it takes to support mmWave speeds from a hardware standpoint, so you shouldn't expect a software update to enable that.









For now, we should also mention the extremely well-reviewed OnePlus 8 5G is getting Google's live caption functionality, "general improvements and fixes", and April 2020 security patches too as part of the same 300MB+ update on T-Mobile.





T-Mobile is making every effort imaginable to expand and improve its "nationwide" 5G network , which continues to shine in terms of availability but suffer as far as speeds are concerned in comparison with Verizon . You can probably imagine combining Magenta's low-band spectrum with Sprint's mid-band technology is no easy feat during a pandemic, and yet the "Un-carrier" is showing absolutely no signs of a slowdown