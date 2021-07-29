Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

T-Mobile Motorola Android Software updates 5G

T-Mobile kicks off its very own Android 11 rollout for the overpriced Motorola Razr 5G

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
T-Mobile kicks off its very own Android 11 rollout for the overpriced Motorola Razr 5G
With Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G essentially making headlines once every few days of late ahead of an official announcement scheduled for August 11, this feels like a perfectly adequate time to remind you that the Motorola Razr 5G also exists.

Commercially released almost a year ago, the second reimagined Razr with Android running on the software side of things was obviously supposed to fix the most glaring flaws of its 4G LTE-only predecessor, which the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, for instance, impressively managed to do.

Unfortunately, we can't say the same about the 5G-enabled Motorola Razr with Snapdragon 765 processing power, which earned one of our lowest review scores last year. While pretty much all of the phone's weak points are related to its hardware and build quality, those who dared spend a whopping $1,400 on this nostalgic piece of sub-par technology might be happy to see a major software update headed their way.

Internationally kicked off back in April and expanded to AT&T just last week, the over-the-air Android 11 rollout has recently reached T-Mobile customers as well. Interestingly, while one of our readers claims his Magenta-flavored Razr 5G unit has barely received the OS promotion this Tuesday, the "Un-carrier's" support webpage lists the update as available starting all the way back on July 12.

Something tells us that latter part is simply not true, but whether you did score Google's latest (stable) collection of UI tweaks and performance enhancements a couple of weeks ago or not, what's important is that the Android 11 delivery has definitely started on T-Mobile as well.

In case you're wondering, the upper mid-range Motorola Razr 5G continues to be priced at an absurd $1,399.99 for T-Mo subscribers with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage space, a single 48MP rear-facing camera, a modest 6.2-inch P-OLED display sporting a resolution of 2142 x 876 pixels, and an equally unremarkable 2,800mAh battery in tow.

Despite everything, we still hope to see the 5G-capable Motorola Razr upgraded to Android 12 as well at some point in the distant future.

Thanks for the tip, Austen Geist

