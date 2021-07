T-Mobile kicks off its very own Android 11 rollout for the overpriced Motorola Razr 5G

Commercially released almost a year ago, the second reimagined Razr with Android running on the software side of things was obviously supposed to fix the most glaring flaws of its 4G LTE-only predecessor , which the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G , for instance, impressively managed to do.





Unfortunately, we can't say the same about the 5G-enabled Motorola Razr with Snapdragon 765 processing power, which earned one of our lowest review scores last year. While pretty much all of the phone's weak points are related to its hardware and build quality, those who dared spend a whopping $1,400 on this nostalgic piece of sub-par technology might be happy to see a major software update headed their way.









Something tells us that latter part is simply not true, but whether you did score Google's latest (stable) collection of UI tweaks and performance enhancements a couple of weeks ago or not, what's important is that the Android 11 delivery has definitely started on T-Mobile as well.









Despite everything, we still hope to see the 5G-capable Motorola Razr upgraded to Android 12 as well at some point in the distant future.





Thanks for the tip, Austen Geist





With Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G essentially making headlines once every few days of late ahead of an official announcement scheduled for August 11 , this feels like a perfectly adequate time to remind you that the Motorola Razr 5G also exists.