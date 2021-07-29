T-Mobile kicks off its very own Android 11 rollout for the overpriced Motorola Razr 5G

T-Mobile kicks off its very own Android 11 rollout for the overpriced Motorola Razr 5G0
Commercially released almost a year ago, the second reimagined Razr with Android running on the software side of things was obviously supposed to fix the most glaring flaws of its 4G LTE-only predecessor, which the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, for instance, impressively managed to do.
Internationally kicked off back in April and expanded to AT&T just last week, the over-the-air Android 11 rollout has recently reached T-Mobile customers as well. Interestingly, while one of our readers claims his Magenta-flavored Razr 5G unit has barely received the OS promotion this Tuesday, the "Un-carrier's" support webpage lists the update as available starting all the way back on July 12.
In case you're wondering, the upper mid-range Motorola Razr 5G continues to be priced at an absurd $1,399.99 for T-Mo subscribers with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage space, a single 48MP rear-facing camera, a modest 6.2-inch P-OLED display sporting a resolution of 2142 x 876 pixels, and an equally unremarkable 2,800mAh battery in tow.
Thanks for the tip, Austen Geist