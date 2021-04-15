Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Motorola Android Software updates 5G

Android 11 comes to the foldable Motorola Razr 5G

Anam Hamid
By Anam Hamid
Apr 15, 2021, 3:47 PM
Android 11 comes to the foldable Motorola Razr 5G
The Motorola Razr 5G is finally getting upgraded to Android 11. The rollout has begun in many markets, including the US, Europe, Australia, and a few South American countries. 

The latest version of the Android operating system brings better ways to manage conversations, improved device controls, privacy settings, and more. 

Motorola Razr 5G's Android 11 update weighs 1.8GB and the build number is RPS31.Q1-40-17-12. It comes with the two-month-old February 2021 security patch. You can manually check for the update by going to system settings.

The company's Android 11 rollout began towards the end of January with the mid-range Moto G Pro, which is known as the G Stylus in the US, and since then, it has kept a steady pace. 

Most recently, the One Hyper was upgraded to Android 11, and before that, the Edge and the Moto G8 and G8 Power had received the new version of the OS. 

If your Motorola phone is still stuck with Android 10, here is a list of devices that the company has committed to updating to the newest edition of Android. It goes without saying that most of its 2021 phones are eligible for an update.

The Razr 5G, as you probably already know, is a modernistic take on 2004's iconic Razr. It has been positioned as a Samsung Z Flip competitor, which not only boasts better specs but was also updated to Android 11 back in December 2020

