T-Mobile's most affordable 5G smartphone will go on sale this Friday (also at Metro)

Intriguingly, Magenta will charge slightly less than its daughter operator, at $198 compared to $199.99, thus allowing the brand-new 6.5-inch mid-ranger to undercut the 6.8-inch T-Mobile REVVL V+ 5G (by the same trivial two bucks) and technically claim the title of the cheapest 5G-enabled phone available on the nation's second-largest wireless service provider.





Not to be confused with the 6.67-inch TCL 30 V 5G , which is one of Verizon's most affordable 5G handsets, at a $299.99 list price, the 30 XE 5G sports a predictably modest HD+ display capable of refreshing your content at a silky smooth (by low to mid-end standards) 90Hz rate.





To be perfectly clear, the screen resolution is not impressive by any standard, at 1600 x 720 pixels, and the same goes for the outdated V-shaped notch and relatively wide "chin" making this thing's design pretty hard to swallow for all but T-Mo's least demanding customers.









On the decidedly bright side of things, the TCL 30 XE 5G packs a hefty 4,500mAh battery with support for reasonably fast 18W charging, and the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor doesn't sound like a pushover either, powering considerably costlier devices from various other brands outside of the US.









Unfortunately for TCL, most of its direct rivals in the sub-$300 price bracket have much better-sounding cameras to offer than a triple rear-facing arrangement composed of 13, 2, and 2MP sensors and a single 8MP selfie shooter. Something tells us T-Mobile and especially Metro will look to lower the $200 price point even further before long with 4 gigs of RAM and 64GB internal storage space also in tow, so it might be wise not to get your order in on February 25.





Give it a few weeks and you could well score T-Mo's most affordable 5G smartphone completely free of charge, at least with a new line of service and/or a number port-in.

