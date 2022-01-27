Affordable TCL 30 V 5G launched in the US, exclusively available at Verizon

New Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra images leak, and a notch is clearly visible

AT&T finally looks set to close the fast 5G coverage gap to T-Mobile and Verizon... in 2023

Some TracFone customers had their phone numbers ported without permission

Samsung could be working to make software updates in Europe even faster

Apple might find a way for AirPods to verify their owner in the future

Record Samsung revenue buoyed by foldables, expect cheaper 5G phones and 200MP cameras in 2022