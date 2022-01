Affordable TCL 30 V 5G launched in the US, exclusively available at Verizon

Display

6.67-inch ultra-thin screen powered by NXTVISION technology

Gorilla Glass 3

60Hz refresh rate

Processor

2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G chipset

Memory

4GB RAM

128GB ROM (up to 98GB user available)

microSD up to 1TB

Camera

Triple camera setup: 50MP (main camera) + 5MP (super wide) + 2MP (macro)

16-megapixel front-facing camera

Connectivity

5G (Sub6 band, mmWave), LTE, VoLTE, VoWiFi, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C, Bluetooth 5.1, 3.5mm audio jack

Battery

4500 mAh with Fast Charging (under 2 hours)

Mixed usage: up to 24 hours

Talk Time: up to 30 hours

Standby Time: up to 9 days

Introduced early this month , one of the cheapest Android smartphones to feature 5G support, the TCL 30 V is now available in the US exclusively from Verizon. Although it’s being advertised as one of the most affordable 5G phones in the US, the TCL 30 V 5G has other advantaged too such as high-resolution display, sleek design, and decent performance thanks to the Qualcomm chipset inside.But first things first, so if you’re considering the TCL 30 V 5G, you should know that the smartphone is now available for purchase in Midnight Gray for just $300. It comes with support for Verizon’s C-Band and mmWave 5G networks, so you should be covered regardless of what type of network is available in your area.The TCL 30 V 5G comes with an 18W wall USB power adapted in the sales package. Unfortunately, TCL was unable to add the latest version of Android on the affordable phone, so the TCL 30 V 5G ships with Android 11 on board.