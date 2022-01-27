Affordable TCL 30 V 5G launched in the US, exclusively available at Verizon

Affordable TCL 30 V 5G launched in the US, exclusively available at Verizon0
Display
- 6.67-inch ultra-thin screen powered by NXTVISION technology
- Gorilla Glass 3
- 60Hz refresh rate
Processor
- 2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G chipset
Memory
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB ROM (up to 98GB user available)
- microSD up to 1TB
Camera
- Triple camera setup: 50MP (main camera) + 5MP (super wide) + 2MP (macro)
- 16-megapixel front-facing camera
Connectivity
- 5G (Sub6 band, mmWave), LTE, VoLTE, VoWiFi, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C, Bluetooth 5.1, 3.5mm audio jack
Battery
- 4500 mAh with Fast Charging (under 2 hours)
- Mixed usage: up to 24 hours
- Talk Time: up to 30 hours
- Standby Time: up to 9 days
The TCL 30 V 5G comes with an 18W wall USB power adapted in the sales package. Unfortunately, TCL was unable to add the latest version of Android on the affordable phone, so the TCL 30 V 5G ships with Android 11 on board.