TCL outs the cheap 30 XE 5G for T-Mobile, and a Verizon-exclusive TCL 30 V with mmWave 5G

On the eve of the official CES 2022 expo start, TCL announced a trio of cell phones, two of which will be landing to U.S. carriers very soon. "In the coming weeks" T-Mobile and its Metro by T-Mobile subsidiary will release its first 5G phone of the brand, the TCL 30 XE 5G, while Verizon will get the spec'd-out mmWave 5G warrior TCL 30 V as an exclusive.





Priced competitively, the TCL 30 XE 5G specs feature, as the name suggests, the latest generation of cellular connectivity, all at a very affordable price that TCL said it will release a bit later. Judging from the January 27 date on the phones' press renders, this could be the release timeframe for the new TCL phones.

T-Mobile TCL 30XE 5G specs and price





6.52" 720p NXTVISION OLED display with 90Hz refresh

2.2GHz MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset

4GB RAM/64GB storage plus a microSD card slot

16MP main camera + 2MP depth/macro sensors + 8MP selfie camera

4500mAh battery

18W charging speeds, under two and a half hours of charging





The TCL 30XE 5G specs sport a big 6.5" display with a high 90Hz refresh rate and a "l ong-lasting battery, so customers will feel safe knowing their phone will last throughout the day and into the night ," tips TCL.





The TCL 30XE 5G sports an upper midrange MediaTek processor clocked generously at 2.2GHz and paired with 4GB of RAM which is pretty explicable at what is sure to be an amazing entry level 5G phone price point . TCL still promises a "fantastic connectivity and performance" from its first 5G smartphone that will be available on T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile.









The phone is equipped with a single speaker and an audio jack, plus you get a microSD card slot for storage expansion, if needed. It's a shame that this ports and slots combo is now only available in budget to lower midrange phone models, as even the upper midrange Galaxy S21 FE was announced without the card slot and headphone jack yesterday.





Verizon TCL 30 V 5G specs, price, and 5G speeds





6.67” 1080p 60Hz OLED display

2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G chipset

8GB RAM/128GB storage

50MP main + 5MP ultrawide + 2MP macro + 16MP selfie cameras

4500mAh battery

18W charging speeds





Very similar in specs to the TCL 30XE 5G, the TCL 30 V 5G is heading to Verizon, where it will be a Big Red exclusive when it is released there soon. The big difference between the two new American models by TCL, of course, is that the TCL 30 V for Verizon supports both the carrier’s Ultra-Wideband 5G, and its Nationwide 5G networks. Thus, you can expect some record breaking 5G speeds from Verizon's TCL 30 V 5G model, at least in the limited areas where the carrier offers mmWave 5G connectivity.





both the TCL 30XE 5G and 30 V 5G come with AMOLED ultra-thin displays for true clarity and vividness. With anti-scratch resistance, all-day low blue light, and enhanced NXTVISION technology, customers will enjoy the most immersive visuals and turbo-charged imagery like never before ." The TCL 30 V 5G specs feature a big 6.7" 1080p OLED display with TCL’s NXTVISION technology that features adaptive HDR imagery. According to TCL, "."





An octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset runs the show, and the TCL 30 V comes with 128GB internal storage. As usual for TCL, the 4500mAh battery size doesn't disappoint, and it is paired with fast charging.





A triple rear TCL 30 V 5G camera rounds up the great offering for Verizon customers, as it sports a modern 50MP main camera sensor and an ultrawide-angle lens kit, while the front camera is a 16MP unit for wide-angle selfies. The TCL 30 V sports dual stereo speakers and a headphone audio jack, making it one of the few remaining phones with the option. It ships with Android 11 on board.



