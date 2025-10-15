T-Mobile is ending a fan-favorite perk, but you might get a nice parting gift

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

After a decade, the Un-Carrier is axing its popular phone leasing program, but there's a silver lining for current members.

It's the end of an era. T-Mobile is ending its decade-old JUMP! On Demand program, an early casualty of rising phone costs. But for the program's last members, there's a pretty sweet parting gift.

So long to frequent phone swaps


Remember when you could lease a new phone for $0 down and swap it out multiple times a year? T-Mobile’s JUMP! On Demand (JOD) program, a relic of the wild John Legere "Un-Carrier" days, made that a reality. It was a dream for tech enthusiasts who always wanted the latest device without the commitment of a full purchase.

But times have changed. Flagship phones now cost well over a thousand dollars, and the economics of such a flexible program just don't add up anymore. T-Mobile has confirmed that as of December 1st, the JOD program is officially shutting down.

The good news? If you’re one of the few still on a JOD lease, T-Mobile is letting you do one last JUMP to a new device. Better yet, on December 1st, they're forgiving the rest of your lease. You get to keep the phone, potentially saving you hundreds. This is all outlined in a leaked document (seen below) and is now officially on the T-Mobile support site.

How this stacks up against the competition


With JOD gone, the landscape of early upgrade programs looks a bit different. It was one of the most flexible options out there, but competitors still offer ways to get new phones sooner rather than later.

AT&T has its “Next Up Anytime” program, which, for an extra $10 a month, lets you upgrade your phone once you’ve paid off 33% of it. Verizon’s early upgrade option is a bit stricter, requiring you to pay off 50% of your device before you can trade it in for a new one. Both are a far cry from JOD's original promise of swapping phones whenever the mood struck, but they're the main options left for serial upgraders.

Are you or have you ever been part of the T-Mobile JUMP! On Demand program?

Vote View Result

A bittersweet farewell


Seeing JUMP! On Demand go is a bit of a bummer, but it’s not surprising. The program felt like a holdover from a more optimistic time in the mobile industry. The final perk of forgiving the lease is a classy move by T-Mobile and a fantastic deal for those lucky enough to be enrolled.

Would I have used JOD today? Probably not. The high down payments required in recent years defeated its original purpose. For most people, the standard upgrade cycle or a program like AT&T’s Next Up makes more financial sense. Still, it’s fun to remember a time when getting a new phone felt as easy as ordering a pizza.

