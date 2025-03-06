Report says T-Mobile will hike payouts and bill credits to those making the switch starting today

T-Mobile will pay you up to $800 per line to make the jump to the Un-carrier which is $150 more than the previous offer. Yes, the higher price of eggs (if you can even find them in the States) has finally worked its way to T-Mobile 's long-time "Carrier Freedom" promotion.

If you were thinking about switching to T-Mobile , now might be a good time. According to sources cited by The Mobile Report, starting today,will pay you up to $800 per line to make the jump to the Un-carrier which is $150 more than the previous offer. Yes, the higher price of eggs (if you can even find them in the States) has finally worked its way to's long-time "Carrier Freedom" promotion.





T=Mobile will now give you up to $800 per line for up to four lines making the move to T-Mobile . That doubles the two lines that the promotion used to cover. My math skills aren't what they used to be but that works out to a payment of as much as $3,200 that you can use to pay off the phones you are financing via the carrier that is now in your rearview mirror.





In other words, if you're worried that leaving your current carrier for T-Mobile will force you to pay the balance you owe on your current phone immediately, the higher payout and the increased number of lines this promotion covers should remove the major obstacle preventing you from joining the Un-carrier. And when you are shopping for a new phone, T-Mobile will now give you up to $1,000 in bill credits when you trade in your current phone. That figure also is higher, up from the previous $830 in bill credits that T-Mobile used to give new customers coming from another carrier.





T-Mobile . So you visit your nearby T-Mobile location (you're better off with a Corporate-owned store) T-Mobile postpaid plan (which is one that charges you for the previous month of service as opposed to a prepaid plan that charges you for the upcoming month). Port over your current phone number and then trade in your phone for a new T-Mobile handset. Here's how this works. One morning you wake up and decide you want to move your family of four, currently on AT&T , to. So you visit your nearbylocation (you're better off with a Corporate-owned store) or go online and make the change to apostpaid plan (which is one that charges you for the previous month of service as opposed to a prepaid plan that charges you for the upcoming month). Port over your current phone number and then trade in your phone for a newhandset.





Once you receive your new device from T-Mobile , send them a screenshot of a bill from your now former carrier that includes your mobile number, the device make and model number, and the payoff amount.





