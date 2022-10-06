Save over $200 on Galaxy S22 Ultra

T-Mobile knocks it out of the park with its Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch launch deals

The highly anticipated (and thoroughly leaked) Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are finally, officially, and completely detailed, going up for pre-order across the US (and in a bunch of other countries) immediately after their big announcement event.

While that was certainly not surprising to see following multiple recent reports pointing precisely in that direction, one thing leakers, insiders, and tipsters couldn't accurately predict until today were all the substantial launch discounts offered by major US carriers and their conditions.

One specific (un-) carrier is capturing our attention with especially compelling deals right off the bat, including a couple of relatively easy ways to get a free or ultra-affordable "vanilla" Pixel 7. While an "eligible" device trade-in and a costly Magenta Max plan are both needed to slash a (literally) unbeatable 600 bucks off a $600 list price, all you have to do to save $500 is activate a new line of service on an "eligible" T-Mobile plan.

Well, that and opting for monthly installments instead of one outright payment, with bill credits then leaving you on the hook for coughing up just a measly Benjamin over a period of two years.

That's simply an incredible introductory offer for an already inexpensive stock Android-running handset with excellent specifications and a winning design (at least for its price point).

Alternatively, those looking for the most advanced hardware Google can provide right now may want to consider buying the jumbo-sized Pixel 7 Pro at a decent $500 discount of its own with a new line of service or up to $800 off its regular price of $900 at T-Mobile with a trade-in and a new or existing Magenta Max plan.

Of course, if you don't want to jump through any kind of hoops or meet such special conditions, Best Buy might interest you in some cool launch deals as well. The same goes for the hot new Pixel Watch, which can be yours at a 50 percent discount with built-in support for T-Mobile's 4G LTE network as long as you don't mind adding or opening a new watch line.

