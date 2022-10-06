Google Pixel 7: What's in the box?

Save over $200 on Galaxy S22 Ultra

Google
After the launch of the iPhone 14, it is Android’s turn to strike back. And who better to deliver the blow than the creator itself - Google, via its much-anticipated Pixel 7 lineup.

Get the new Google Pixel 7 Pro with a cool $200 preorder discount

The fresh new Pixel 7 Pro, Google's most powerful handset, can be had at a cool discount in the form of a $200 digital gift card over at Best Buy, even if you are not fighting for carrier subsidies. Moreover, you can get up to a $600 trade-in deal for extra savings.
$200 off (22%) Gift
$699
$899
Pre-order at BestBuy

The Pixel 7 preorders are made even more affordable by Best Buy

Google's new upper midranger costs just $599 and brings the same great camera set from the 7 Pro sans the periscope zoom. You can get it even cheaper from Best Buy in the preorder period for $100 off in the form of a gift card as well as a $400 trade-in for the Pixel 6.
$100 off (17%) Gift
$499
$599
Pre-order at BestBuy

The Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro bring the best of what Google has to offer to the table. For many, that might well be enough. Nevertheless, others might feel like asking a couple of additional questions - like what comes in the box.

Despite the price gap between the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, both of these devices come with little more in the box than the smartphone itself. Join us as we take a sneak peek and unbox the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

What’s in the Pixel 7 box?


  • The Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro
  • A USB-C cable 
  • SIM tray ejector 
  • Paperwork

Unfortunately, there are no surprises when it comes to the contents of the box. Users are going to find only the bare minimum - the necessities that simply cannot be left out. Beyond the device itself, the only worthwhile accessory is the USB-C cable (let’s see how much time until it is also removed).

There are a couple of miscellaneous items - a SIM tray ejector, some paperwork and a Quick Switch adapter (which aims to enable easy migration from your old smartphone) - but you won’t really be needing them after you have set up your new smartphone.

What’s not in the Pixel 7 box?


  • A power adapter 
  • Headphones 
  • A Case 

At this point, it comes as no surprise that you will not be finding a power adapter in the box. It has become a nasty custom to omit one, even when the price tag of the device approaches (or even surpasses) $1000. Thus, if you want to charge your fancy new Pixel smartphone, you will likely need to buy an adapter separately.

Needless to say, Google has also not included any additional accessories - like a case and/or headphones.
