Google Pixel 7: What's in the box?

What’s in the Pixel 7 box?





The Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro

A USB-C cable

SIM tray ejector

Paperwork

What’s not in the Pixel 7 box?





A power adapter

Headphones

A Case





At this point, it comes as no surprise that you will not be finding a power adapter in the box. It has become a nasty custom to omit one, even when the price tag of the device approaches (or even surpasses) $1000. Thus, if you want to charge your fancy new Pixel smartphone, you will likely need to buy an adapter separately.



Needless to say, Google has also not included any additional accessories - like a case and/or headphones.