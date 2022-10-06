Google Pixel 7: What's in the box?
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
After the launch of the iPhone 14, it is Android’s turn to strike back. And who better to deliver the blow than the creator itself - Google, via its much-anticipated Pixel 7 lineup.
The Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro bring the best of what Google has to offer to the table. For many, that might well be enough. Nevertheless, others might feel like asking a couple of additional questions - like what comes in the box.
Unfortunately, there are no surprises when it comes to the contents of the box. Users are going to find only the bare minimum - the necessities that simply cannot be left out. Beyond the device itself, the only worthwhile accessory is the USB-C cable (let’s see how much time until it is also removed).
There are a couple of miscellaneous items - a SIM tray ejector, some paperwork and a Quick Switch adapter (which aims to enable easy migration from your old smartphone) - but you won’t really be needing them after you have set up your new smartphone.
Needless to say, Google has also not included any additional accessories - like a case and/or headphones.
The Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro bring the best of what Google has to offer to the table. For many, that might well be enough. Nevertheless, others might feel like asking a couple of additional questions - like what comes in the box.
Despite the price gap between the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, both of these devices come with little more in the box than the smartphone itself. Join us as we take a sneak peek and unbox the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.
What’s in the Pixel 7 box?
- The Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro
- A USB-C cable
- SIM tray ejector
- Paperwork
Unfortunately, there are no surprises when it comes to the contents of the box. Users are going to find only the bare minimum - the necessities that simply cannot be left out. Beyond the device itself, the only worthwhile accessory is the USB-C cable (let’s see how much time until it is also removed).
There are a couple of miscellaneous items - a SIM tray ejector, some paperwork and a Quick Switch adapter (which aims to enable easy migration from your old smartphone) - but you won’t really be needing them after you have set up your new smartphone.
What’s not in the Pixel 7 box?
- A power adapter
- Headphones
- A Case
At this point, it comes as no surprise that you will not be finding a power adapter in the box. It has become a nasty custom to omit one, even when the price tag of the device approaches (or even surpasses) $1000. Thus, if you want to charge your fancy new Pixel smartphone, you will likely need to buy an adapter separately.
Needless to say, Google has also not included any additional accessories - like a case and/or headphones.
Things that are NOT allowed: