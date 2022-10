Google Pixel 7: Size Comparison

The



After almost half a year of suspense, Google has unveiled its new Pixel 7 lineup. The smartphones were first teased quite a while back at Google I/O 2022, but were released some 5 months later. Nevertheless, the wait was very much worthwhile.The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are Android at its very best. They embody everything that Google stands for, both in terms of software and hardware. In a sense, they are bound to be one of the biggest contenders in the smartphone market. The question is - how do they measure up?No, that is our question, quite literally. In the following paragraphs, we have compiled a handy size comparison between the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro, and their competition. Admittedly, bigger is not necessarily better, but, in the smartphone world in particular, size does matter.





Pixel 7 vs Pixel 7 Pro vs Pixel 6a





Naturally, the first parallel that we want to draw will be between the Pixel smartphones themselves. The size gap between the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro has increased with this generation, which now puts the former squarely in the middle, with the Pixel 6a (Google's mid-range smartphone) falling on the small end of the spectrum. Together, the trio should satisfy any size preference, giving users a clear choice between small(ish), bigger and biggest.





Pixel 7 vs Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Asus Zenfone 9





Google made a strange choice when it comes to the size of the standard Pixel 7. It is noticeably smaller than most Android smartphones (for reference, 6.5" is considered a "normal size" in Android terms), but still quite a bit bigger than other smallish flagships - like the Samsung Galaxy S22 . At 6.3", the Pixel 7 will be bigger than most small smartphones (like the Asus Zenfone 9 ), but will also be dwarfed by the vast majority of Android flagships.









Unlike its smaller brother, the Pixel 7 Pro comes equipped with one of the gold standards when it comes to screen size in the smartphone world - 6.7". This puts it precisely in line with most Android flagships (like the OnePlus 10 Pro ). It should be noted that it is still a hair smaller than some giants, like Samsung's monstrous 6.8" Galaxy S22 Ultra





There is only one iPhone that truly rivals the Pixel 7 Pro, and that is the iPhone 14 Pro Max . The latter features the same screen size and also aims to offer similar top-of-the-line specs. Apple's other "Pro" option, the iPhone 14 Pro , almost feels compact in comparison, with its 6.1" display.