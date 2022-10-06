Google Pixel 7: Size Comparison
1
After almost half a year of suspense, Google has unveiled its new Pixel 7 lineup. The smartphones were first teased quite a while back at Google I/O 2022, but were released some 5 months later. Nevertheless, the wait was very much worthwhile.
The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are Android at its very best. They embody everything that Google stands for, both in terms of software and hardware. In a sense, they are bound to be one of the biggest contenders in the smartphone market. The question is - how do they measure up?
The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are Android at its very best. They embody everything that Google stands for, both in terms of software and hardware. In a sense, they are bound to be one of the biggest contenders in the smartphone market. The question is - how do they measure up?
No, that is our question, quite literally. In the following paragraphs, we have compiled a handy size comparison between the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro, and their competition. Admittedly, bigger is not necessarily better, but, in the smartphone world in particular, size does matter.
Pixel 7 vs Pixel 7 Pro vs Pixel 6a
Naturally, the first parallel that we want to draw will be between the Pixel smartphones themselves. The size gap between the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro has increased with this generation, which now puts the former squarely in the middle, with the Pixel 6a (Google's mid-range smartphone) falling on the small end of the spectrum. Together, the trio should satisfy any size preference, giving users a clear choice between small(ish), bigger and biggest.
Pixel 7 vs Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Asus Zenfone 9
Google made a strange choice when it comes to the size of the standard Pixel 7. It is noticeably smaller than most Android smartphones (for reference, 6.5" is considered a "normal size" in Android terms), but still quite a bit bigger than other smallish flagships - like the Samsung Galaxy S22. At 6.3", the Pixel 7 will be bigger than most small smartphones (like the Asus Zenfone 9), but will also be dwarfed by the vast majority of Android flagships.
Pixel 7 vs iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Plus
A similar situation as the one explained above arises on Apple's side of the market as well. The Pixel 7 is a bit bulkier than the iPhone 14, the smallest iPhone released in 2022. However, it is also nowhere near the iPhone 14 Plus in terms of size. Whether this screen size offers the best or the worst of both worlds, is a decision left for the users to make.
Pixel 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs OnePlus 10 Pro
Unlike its smaller brother, the Pixel 7 Pro comes equipped with one of the gold standards when it comes to screen size in the smartphone world - 6.7". This puts it precisely in line with most Android flagships (like the OnePlus 10 Pro). It should be noted that it is still a hair smaller than some giants, like Samsung's monstrous 6.8" Galaxy S22 Ultra.
Pixel 7 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro Max
There is only one iPhone that truly rivals the Pixel 7 Pro, and that is the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The latter features the same screen size and also aims to offer similar top-of-the-line specs. Apple's other "Pro" option, the iPhone 14 Pro, almost feels compact in comparison, with its 6.1" display.
Things that are NOT allowed: