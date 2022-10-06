Pixel Watch is official: Google's first smartwatch!

Grab the first Google Pixel Watch for less during the preorder period Google's first try at a smart timepiece, the Pixel Watch, offers great value for money as it comes with a big display, health and fitness sensors and, now at Best Buy, a round of preorder discount. $349 Pre-order at BestBuy

Design









The mechanism to attach different bands is quite cool and quirky — it's a rotating action, and the band locks deep into the Watch's case, for a very secure fit. It also means it will be tougher to find 3rd party bands at first, but they may become more prevalent, depending on how popular the Pixel Watch gets to be.





There is only one size available — 41 mm casing. The clean, unintrusive look of the Pixel Watch makes it quite unisex, so that may be fine. We'll see how it actually looks when we get our hands on it.





Software and features





The Pixel Watch comes with Wear OS — the latest platform, developed in partnership between Google and Samsung. It's chock-full of features like heart rate tracking, detailed sleep tracking, ECG, and crash detection. Fall detection will also be coming to the Pixel Watch some time in 2023.





Of course, it's loaded with Google Assistant on board — the impressive AI is better than ever at understanding speech and following commands, so you will be able to do a lot of things, straight from the Pixel Watch, without having to actually touch it.





The Pixel Watch will work with any Android phone that runs on Android 8.0 or later. Obviously, it will pair seamlessly with the Pixel phones, but we don't know if it will keep some exclusive features for Pixel phones alone.









We do know that it is capable of tracking heart rate once per second, which is an incredibly impressive feat — achieved with the combined expertise of Google's AI engineers and Fitbit's tracker know-how.



The Pixel Watch will integrate with Fitbit Premium to deliver rich data, such as the "Daily readiness reading" — a stat that lets you know whether you should push yourself on today's workout, or take the time to rest.





Of course, we have deep integration with Google's services, too — Wallet for payments, Maps for turn-by-turn navigation on your wrist, Gmail and Calendar, as well as YouTube Music and Google Play.





Price and release





The Pixel Watch comes in two flavors — $349.99 for the Wi-Fi model and $399.99 for the cellular (LTE) version. The current pre-order package includes 6 months of Fitbit Premium and 3 months of YouTube Music as a gift. Pre-orders are open right now!



The Pixel Watch will begin shipping next week!

