Google is putting privacy at the forefront with the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
When you think about privacy, Google is typically not the company that comes to mind. For quite some time, Apple has been the champion of protecting users’ data. But could this change in the future?
Google is making a big step in that direction. Today the company announced the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, its latest flagship smartphones. Both devices will come equipped with a plethora of features which aim to enhance the privacy of users.
Firstly, Google stipulates that all sensitive user data will be processed on the smartphone and the tech giant will have virtually no way of accessing it. Privacy will be safeguarded by the new Tensor G2 via a dedicated Titan core. Google also promises to deliver 5 years of continuous security updates.
Secondly, Google will be rolling out a redesigned Android Security & Privacy section shortly. The update will give users access to a new hub, which will display which bits of user information are being shared and with whom.
Thirdly, Google will be adding built-in VPN (virtual private network) services to the Pixel 7 lineup. Тhis feature will enhance the privacy of users’ online browsing activity, further protecting any sensitive data.
It should be noted that despite the aforementioned decisive steps that Google is undertaking, the company continues to follow a business model that largely depends on targeted advertising. Hence, any move towards maximizing the privacy of users should be taken with a grain of salt.
Apple has made privacy a key selling point of the iPhone, and many are eager to try doing the same, if only for the sake of extra profit.
This will ensure data sharing transparency and will give users more control over their personal information. The feature is expected to arrive first on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, before debuting on other devices as well in the near future.
