Google makes Face Unlock official for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
During today's Made by Google event, the company revealed that the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will feature Face Unlock. The presentation noted that the under-display fingerprint scanner will be faster and more secure than the facial recognition system. Google is also known to share new features with older Pixel models so those with the Pixel 6 Pro are hoping that this feature makes its way to last year's premium model as is rumored.
The Face Unlock on the new Pixel 7 series will use the front-facing camera. There was speculation last year that the Pixel 6 Pro was going to be released with Face Unlock but Google reportedly pulled the feature at the last moment. Since then, there have been various rumors about an update that would use the front-facing image sensor on the Pixel 6 Pro to create a depth map of the user's face which would make the feature secure.
Google announces Face Unlock for the Pixel 7 series
But based on the comment made during today's event, we really can't be sure how Google plans on implementing the feature on the new phones and the Pixel 6 Pro if it decides to add it to the older model. Animation found in the Android 13 QPR1 beta showing users how to set up Face Unlock still hints at a version for the Pixel 6 Pro and the codename for the feature is reportedly named "Traffic Light."
This is a developing story and will be updated.
