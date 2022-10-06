Save over $200 on Galaxy S22 Ultra

Google makes Face Unlock official for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

Android Google
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Google makes Face Unlock official for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
During today's Made by Google event, the company revealed that the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will feature Face Unlock. The presentation noted that the under-display fingerprint scanner will be faster and more secure than the facial recognition system. Google is also known to share new features with older Pixel models so those with the Pixel 6 Pro are hoping that this feature makes its way to last year's premium model as is rumored.

The Face Unlock on the new Pixel 7 series will use the front-facing camera. There was speculation last year that the Pixel 6 Pro was going to be released with Face Unlock but Google reportedly pulled the feature at the last moment. Since then, there have been various rumors about an update that would use the front-facing image sensor on the Pixel 6 Pro to create a depth map of the user's face which would make the feature secure.

But based on the comment made during today's event, we really can't be sure how Google plans on implementing the feature on the new phones and the Pixel 6 Pro if it decides to add it to the older model. Animation found in the Android 13 QPR1 beta showing users how to set up Face Unlock still hints at a version for the Pixel 6 Pro and the codename for the feature is reportedly named "Traffic Light."

Pre-order the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

Get the new Google Pixel 7 Pro with a cool $670 preorder discount

The fresh new Pixel 7 Pro, Google's most powerful handset, can be had at a cool discount in the form of a $200 digital gift card over at Best Buy, even if you are not fighting for carrier subsidies. Moreover, you can get up to a $600 trade-in deal for extra savings. If you want to upgrade from, say, a Pixel 6, that would be $470 off the mark, pretty neat!
$670 off (75%) Trade-in Gift
$229
$899
Pre-order at BestBuy

The Pixel 7 preorders are made even more affordable by Best Buy

Google's new upper midranger costs just $599 and brings the same great camera set from the 7 Pro sans the periscope zoom. You can get it even cheaper from Best Buy in the preorder period for $100 off in the form of a gift card as well as a $400 trade-in for the Pixel 6.
$100 off (17%) Gift
$499
$599
Pre-order at BestBuy

This is a developing story and will be updated.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Google expands its reach with Pixel 7 series, to be available in 17 countries
Google expands its reach with Pixel 7 series, to be available in 17 countries
Google Pixel 7: What's in the box?
Google Pixel 7: What's in the box?
Google reveals the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro battery life and capacity
Google reveals the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro battery life and capacity
Target has Apple's premium Beats Studio3 over-ears on sale at a lower than ever price
Target has Apple's premium Beats Studio3 over-ears on sale at a lower than ever price
Google Pixel 7: Size Comparison
Google Pixel 7: Size Comparison
Meet the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro: Google tricks, better cameras, and fresher design
Meet the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro: Google tricks, better cameras, and fresher design

Popular stories

People are buying the hell out of the discounted like new 11-inch iPad Pro with M1 power
People are buying the hell out of the discounted like new 11-inch iPad Pro with M1 power
Leaked TV ads reveal new features for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
Leaked TV ads reveal new features for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
Bonkers new deal drops the OnePlus 9 Pro powerhouse to an unbeatable price
Bonkers new deal drops the OnePlus 9 Pro powerhouse to an unbeatable price
Improvement to the Pixel 6 Pro's battery life could be foreshadowing the arrival of a key feature
Improvement to the Pixel 6 Pro's battery life could be foreshadowing the arrival of a key feature
Samsung's decidedly awesome Galaxy Tab S8+ with free S Pen is on discount
Samsung's decidedly awesome Galaxy Tab S8+ with free S Pen is on discount
Big Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra upgrade is confirmed, says new report
Big Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra upgrade is confirmed, says new report
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless